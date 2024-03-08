Chairman Wontumi suggests cause of John Kumah’s death

In a heart-wrenching revelation, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, alias “Chairman Wontumi,” has suggested a possible link between food poisoning and the untimely death of Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah.

Reports indicate that, Chairman Wontumi, was present a few months ago, and ate the same food as John Kumah, who later succumbed to a brief illness.

Expressing deep sorrow and disbelief, Wontumi recalled Kumah’s unwavering support during a previous health crisis, making the news of his demise even more devastating.

Chairman Wontumi’s emotional statement not only mourns the loss of a loyal friend and faithful brother, but also hints at a potential connection between John Kumah’s recent death and a prior food-related incident.

Questions linger about the possibility of food poisoning. Chairman Wontumi, bids a poignant farewell to his departed friend, expressing hope for a reunion in heaven one day.

Interestingly, one Annan Perry, said to be his special assistant, has given some account of Kumah’s demise, saying he died at Suhum in the Eastern region in an ambulance on his way to Accra with his wife and personal doctor.

He wrote “John Kumah was in Germany all this while for medical treatment and then decided to come to Ghana to celebrate his Dad’s birthday yesterday, but unfortunately, he couldn’t even attend the 6th March in Ejisu, because he was severely weak.

“His doctor and wife traveled from Accra to Ejisu to be with him and save the situation, but was still severe so, they arranged to transport him to Accra and then Germany to continue the medication.

“He was so weak to the extent that he couldn’t walk to even board a flight so, they arranged for an ambulance and sadly he died on his way to Accra. He died specifically at Suhum. May your soul rest in peace”.

The unexpected and tragic demise of John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, has sent shockwaves across the country, leaving his Ejisu community in mourning.

The circumstances surrounding John Kumah’s death, are now under scrutiny, with friends, journalists, and public figures sharing insights and concerns about the potential role of food poisoning in this unfortunate incident.

Investigations are expected to shed light on the true cause of his sudden demise.

The Ejisu MP’s death, has sparked speculation and conversations in various circles, including his close friends who are now disclosing private discussions they had with him before his passing.

Reports surrounding the death suggest that he succumbed to a brief illness, while others claim he had been grappling with a case of food poisoning.

But there are those reading supernatural element behind his death showing also a video of a lady and man who angrily stormed a vast project site shouting and raining insults on the MP for “stealing” a parcel of land he had begged for at Ejisu for a government project but ended up appropriating the land.

They feel the curses might have resulted in his death.

However, the poisoning allegations have gained significant attention, especially with several videos circulating, notably featuring Captain Smart (Blessed Godsbrain Smart) of Accra-based Onua FM/TV, asserting that John Kumah was poisoned in Kumasi.

Captain Smart’s videos which were from several months before the ex-Deputy Finance Minister’s death, went on to insist that both Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias “Chairman Wontumi”, the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman and John Kumah had consumed the same poisoned meal, but Chairman Wontumi’s reaction was swift, while John Kumah had to seek medical treatment in India.

The videos did not give the exact location where the poisoned food was eaten and who cooked it. However, it remains unclear why Mr Kumah, did not dispel Captain Smart’s claims when he had every opportunity to do so.

But another prominent Ghanaian journalist Gordon Asare-Bediako also weighed into the death, sharing on Facebook that about six months ago, he had heard of allegations that John Kumah had been poisoned through food.

Although Kumah never confirmed the alleged poisoning, he did reveal to Asare-Bediako that he was battling an unknown ailment. Asare-Bediako expressed his condolences, acknowledging Kumah as a good man and recognizing the ephemeral nature of life.

Mr Asare-Bediako, is the Managing editor of ABCNews and also works for Wontumi Radio and Television in Accra. He wrote “About 6 months ago, I heard that my brother John Kumah allegedly been poisoned through food. Since then, he’s never been himself. Although he didn’t confirm the alleged poisoning he confirmed to me that he was battling an unknown ailment. He succumbed eventually as all mortals would do once. You were such a good man. Life is indeed, ephemeral. Rest Well Okatakyie”.

Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, provided insights into Kumah’s recent health status during interviews with Accra-based Joy FM. Osei-Mensah disclosed that he had met Kumah recently during a courtesy call with the new Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam.

During this meeting, Kumah revealed that he had just returned from Germany after undergoing medical treatment.

Below is what has been attributed to Chairman WONTUMI

My good friend and brother John Kumah. My heart is heavy. My eyes are full of tears. I am devastated and distraught. I have been struggling to find the appropriate words to describe how I feel right now, because I know how you would have reacted if I were in your position. It is a mixed feeling of disbelief and shock. And this unfortunate news takes me back to some few months ago.

I remember how you stood by my side and ensured that I survived at the time that I was helplessly dying. Little did I know that I was going to survive only for me to be confronted with this devastating news of your passing months later.

I have lost a loyal friend and faithful brother whose loss is simply irreplaceable, not only to me, but to the region as well.

Rest well, my brother. We will surely meet in heaven one day.

Your brother and friend,

Chairman Wontumi