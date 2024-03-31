Major 1Politics

Abronye’s wife Portia Acheampong files to succeed John Kumah in NPP Ejisu parliamentary race

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Mrs. Portia Acheampong, the wife of the New Patriotic Party Regional Chairman for Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DCE, has emerged as a contender for the party’s upcoming parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency.

A campaign poster bearing her details which were shared by a Facebook user Kwesi Botchwey Jnr has been reshared by Abronye DCE who is said to be the husband of the private legal practitioner on his page.

“Mrs Portia Baffoe Abronye Acheampong is a Barrister and solicitor at the Supreme Court of Ghana. She’s a lawyer by profession who hails from Ejisu in the Ashanti Region of the Republic of Ghana.

“Her father is from Fumesua and Her mother is a prominent Market Queen at Ejisu. She hails from the royal family at Ejisu. Her husband is the NPP Bono Regional Chairman (Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye). We need more female representation in Parliament,” the post read.

The Ejisu parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of the sitting MP, John Kumah, who also doubled as a deputy minister for finance.

More Read

Lilian Kumah breaks silence on the death of her husband

Heart failure killed John Kumah
Captain Smart must provide answers – John Kumah’s widow lodges official complaint with the Ghana Police Service
Food poisoning engulfs deputy finance minister’s death

The NPP, to which the late MP belonged, has scheduled a primary for April 13, 2024, to select a candidate for the forthcoming by-election.

Nomination for the contest will open from Tuesday, April 2 to Thursday, April 4, 2024, during which aspirants may purchase and file nominations at the constituency party office.

“To successfully file the nomination, an aspiring parliamentary candidate shall pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHC35,000.00 in Bankers Draft in favour of the New Patriotic Party National Headquarters, Accra,” the party said.

The statement noted, however, that women, youth (persons aged between 18 and 40 years), and persons with disabilities (PWDs) will enjoy a 50% rebate on the filing fees. They, thus, will be required to pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHȼ17,500.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has yet to announce an official date for the by-election.

You Might Also Like

Lilian Kumah breaks silence on the death of her husband

Heart failure killed John Kumah

Captain Smart must provide answers – John Kumah’s widow lodges official complaint with the Ghana Police Service

Food poisoning engulfs deputy finance minister’s death

Share this Article
Previous Article Fella Makafui is no more my wife, we are co-parenting – Medikal reveals
Next Article Scared of poisoning, I carry my water everywhere I go- Asiedu Nketia
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Disgraced former GFA Chairman Nyantakyi joins Ejisu NPP by-election
Major 1 Politics
Scared of poisoning, I carry my water everywhere I go- Asiedu Nketia
Major 1 Major Politics
Abronye’s wife Portia Acheampong files to succeed John Kumah in NPP Ejisu parliamentary race
Major 1 Politics
Fella Makafui is no more my wife, we are co-parenting – Medikal reveals
Entertainment Major 2
Lost your password?