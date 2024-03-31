Fella Makafui is no more my wife, we are co-parenting – Medikal reveals

Rapper Medikal has revealed that he is no longer with his wife, Fella Makafui, an actress and entrepreneur.

Medikal in a tweet on Saturday March 30, said the actress is now his baby mother and both are currently co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong.

The rapper’s tweet was in response to a post by an X user which tagged Fella Makafui as Medikal’s wife.

“Fella is no more my wife, she is my Baby mother, we are co- parenting now and it’s all good,” Medikal tweeted.

He has since been trending on X with many fans expressing shock over the couple’s divorce.

Somewhere last year, rumours about their separation were rife although both did not come out publicly to confirm.

However, Medikal’s tweet seems to have broken the silence about their separation.

Checks show that the couple has also unfollowed each other on Instagram while Fella Makafui has edited her Instagram username to exclude Mrs. Frimpong.

A post on X on Saturday, March 30 from Medikal also show that he has been blocked on X by Fella Makafui.

Last year, Medikal hinted at a possible divorce and said marriage is not for a creative as himself stressing that “God knows I have done my best.”

The couple got married in an extravagant wedding in 2020 and gave birth to their daughter, Island Frimpong who will turn four in August this year.

.