Heart failure killed John Kumah

..Family refutes claim of poisoning and drags Captain Smart before Police

The Herald, has picked up reports suggesting that the food poisoning suffered by the late Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, while in the company of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias “Chairman Wontumi”, might not have caused his sudden death.

The Herald’s additional digging around Dr Kumah’s passing is establishing a heart failure, making the claim that he was killed over the jostling in the ruling NPP for running mate to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, farfetched.

This might explain why Apostle Lilian Kumah, the grieving wife of the late Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP) on Friday, 8 March 2024, boldly lodged a complaint at the Accra Central Police Headquarters against Captain Smart, a radio and TV presenter with Media General for saying that her beloved husband died of poisoning.

He had, last week spoken to many people, including the former Majority Leader and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Memsah-Bonsu, talking about his positive recovery, yet died suddenly.

Kyei, has since detailed his interaction with Dr Kumah, last week, 48 hours before his demise, in a Facebook post, saying despite a “positive assurance” that he was “bouncing back strongly”, he “could notice though”, that John was “struggling a bit”.

Other close friends, Dr Kumah spoke to last Monday, in Parliament, three days before his departure, have disclosed to The Herald that he had been in and out of Europe, specifically, Germany seeking medical treatment for a heart-related condition.

They said they’d seen him in Parliament, looking emaciated and sick, but kept his usual smile through the pain of sickness.

Multiple sources say, they approached and engaged in a conversation, and it was then that he broke the news of his sickness and medical trips to them. Most of them had noticed that his breathing was irregular.

He had been ill for some time now. But since October, last year, he had been in and out of Germany seeking medical treatment.

Having been stabilized, he came back home to celebrate his dad’s birthday and assure his constituents of his improved health before returning to Germany to continue his treatment.

The insiders said, he was also to take part in some activities in the constituency, Parliament, as well as the 6th March Independence Day celebrations before returning to Germany, but he couldn’t do many of his planned activities.

Though he was in the constituency, his condition deteriorated and his wife and the medical doctor had to rush to Ejisu with an ambulance to have him brought to Accra, stabilized and then sent to Germany, but midway in the journey, the ambulance had to divert course to the Suhum Government Hospital in the Eastern region, where he sadly passed on Thursday.

The former Majority Leader and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Memsah-Bonsu, last Friday, wrote about his interaction with Dr Kumah at the economy sub-committee of the manifesto committee 48 hours before his death.

On his Facebook page, Mr Kyei-Memsah-Bonsu posted “John, Hon John Kumah, Member of Parliament for Ejisu & Deputy Minister For Finance. Just learnt of your passing on a tragedy of monumental proportions.

“Just this Tuesday we were together at the economy sub-committee of the manifesto committee. I sat right behind you. We spoke and shared ideas, we laughed and I asked how you were feeling at the end of the day. The positive assurance was that you were bouncing back strongly. That was reassuring. I could notice though, that you were struggling a bit.

“That was just less than 48 hours ago. And you have transitioned? If such is life, then life must be very very cruel!

“In the lead-up to the passage of the Appropriations Bill on December 22nd. We had to wait on you, learning of the unfortunate circumstances that had taken you to Germany. We spoke with you and you assured us that you would be with us on the 20th of December. It is for this reason that the Appropriation Act was passed on the 22nd of December.

“Subsequently, when I saw you, I realised that you had gone through some pain and turmoil, but God was in charge.

“Two days ago, you smiled, your usual affectionate smile, an infectious one at that. When death, which we least expected beckoned; you embraced it….. the warrior that you were.

“John, may God give you eternal rest and the good Lord comfort the rest of your family that you have left behind. Adieu, until we meet again. John, Fare thee well!

Lilian Kumah, had expressed deep concern over the damage the claims that her husband was killed by poison are causing his reputation and the family’s well-being, particularly amidst their grieving process.

With tears welling in her eyes and her voice trembling with anguish, she beseeched the Ghana Police Service, to initiate investigations into the statements made by Captain Smart, and to question him regarding the basis of his claims to bring an end to this unfathomable misinformation and injustice.

It will be recalled that following the tragic passing of John Kumah, social media has been abuzz with resurfaced video excerpts of Captain Smart alleging deliberate poisoning of the late MP.

Captain Smart suggested, in the weeks-old clips, that some politicians and businessmen, orchestrated the poisoning out of spite against the former Finance Minister.

Additionally, he mentioned alleged attempts to poison other prominent figures, including Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Former Majority Leader and MP for Suame; Andy Appiah Kubi, MP for Asante-Akim North Constituency and Chairman Wontumi.

The news of John Kumah’s passing reached the people of Ejisu in the early hours of Thursday, 7 March 2024, inducing a state of mourning across the constituency.

But Captain Smart, is not the only person alleging that Dr Kumah, was poisoned.

According to Oheneba Nana Asiedu, who is Chairman Wontumi’s right-hand man, John Kumah was poisoned through grilled Guinea Fowl.

As detailed by Oheneba, Chairman Wontumi and John Kumah, were given grilled guinea fowls to eat during a campaign rally in Tamale.

After consuming the heaps of meat, they all mysteriously fell ill with Chairman Wontumi vomiting throughout the night.

Dr Bawumia’s personal doctor was quickly called to give them first aid to keep them alive.

However, after the first aid, John Kumah, felt he was okay and hence refused to seek further health treatment, unlike Chairman Wontumi, who was doing regular check-ups.

And this is what contributed to his death last Thursday, because the poison had been in his system since last November.

As suspected, some NPP bigwigs were behind plotting the poisoned Akonfem meal.

Nana Asiedu, had also sought to link Dr Kumah’s death to jostling the NPP vice-presidential slot, warning the ruling party against naming an undisclosed individual as the running mate to Dr Bawumia.

Reacting to the Deputy Minister of Finance’s death, and addressing claims that the late minister of state was poisoned, Asiedu stated that numerous individuals within the party are committing atrocities and various crimes for personal gains.

Asiedu went on to warn Vice President Dr Bawumia and the NPP, against naming a specific running mate hopeful, claiming that this individual is complicit in the alleged poisoning and death of John Kumah.

According to Asiedu, naming that individual as a running mate for Dr Bawumia, would be a stab at Chairman Wontumi.

“A lot of people are committing various crimes in the name of the party [NPP] in this country, and I want to emphasize this. We have heard names of persons who have expressed interest [to become the running mate]. However, there’s one candidate that the vice president shouldn’t name as his running mate. Nominating him would be an insult and betrayal to Chairman Wontumi and John Kumah,” Asiedu explained on Wontumi FM.

Asiedu also warned the party against attempting to secretly settle and address all allegations surrounding the death of John Kumah, stating that if such an attempt is made, Chairman Wontumi, would not play nice as he used to.

“No one should think they can secretly solve this matter. No one should think that Chairman Wontumi would make a fool of himself this time around,” Asiedu cautioned, adding that he knows for a fact that the deputy finance minister was murdered to make the bidding of some people easier.

Meanwhile, Captain Smart and Asiedu, have contradicted each on where Dr John Kumah, was allegedly poisoned. While, Captain Smart calimed he was poison in Kumasi, Asiedu on the other hand said he was poisoned in Tamale.

Dr Kumah, was on the floor of Parliament last week and was scheduled to contribute to the debate on the budget on Thursday and Friday.

He, however, visited his constituency, Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, for the independence anniversary. But his health deteriorated and an ambulance was organised to transport him to Accra. While on the way on Thursday, March 7, 2024, his condition became very critical and the ambulance diverted to the Suhum Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Vice President Dr Bawumia, last Friday visited the home of Dr Kumah, to commiserate with the immediate family and sign the book of condolence.

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, the NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, and some government and party officials.

The Vice President, said he had the opportunity to work with the late legislator on several projects and was inspired by his enthusiasm and dedication.

“Indeed, Ghana and the NPP have lost a hardworking son.

“My deepest condolences to Lilian and the children, his mother, the entire family, and all loved ones,” he said.

“John, Damirifa Due!”

He was 45 years old and left behind a wife and six children.