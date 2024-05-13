Collins Dauda rubbishes reports of his arrest

In a resolute rebuttal to recent accusations, Collins Dauda, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South in the Ahafo Region, has dismissed any association with the reported violent incidents during the voter registration exercise.

In an official statement, Collins Dauda clarified that he does not represent the Asunafo South constituency, where the alleged disturbances occurred.

He affirmed that he had not set foot in that area during the specified period, rendering claims of his involvement baseless and unfounded.

The allegations, purportedly originating from elements within the NPP party in Asutifi South in the Ahafo Region, have been condemned by Collins Dauda as a calculated attempt to besmirch his reputation and integrity.

The NDC MP said this in a statement signed and issued late Sunday evening on his behalf by Isaac Yaw Mensah, Deputy Constituency Secretary of Asutifi South.

Official Statement from Hon. Collins Dauda, Member of Parliament for Asutifi South Accusations of Arrest and Involvement in Violent Incidents during Voter Registration Exercise Deemed False and Malicious Asutifi South, Ahafo Region, Ghana – May 12, 2024 –

In response to these malicious acts, Collins Dauda is taking decisive steps to hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.

He is actively engaging legal measures to address the dissemination of false information and defamation of character.

Additionally, he urges the Ghana Police Service in the Ahafo Region to swiftly investigate and apprehend those responsible for spreading fake news about him.

Collins Dauda reaffirms his unwavering commitment to peace, democracy, and the rule of law in Ghana.

He emphasizes that such deliberate attempts to undermine the democratic process and sow discord will not be tolerated.

As a dedicated public servant, he remains steadfast in his duty to uphold the democratic principles and integrity of the nation.

Collins Dauda is the elected Member of Parliament for Asutifi South in the Ahafo Region of Ghana.

With a steadfast dedication to public service, he is committed to promoting peace, development, and the welfare of his constituents.

Collins Dauda has a proven track record of advocating for the interests of the people and upholding democratic values.