Police arrests Collins Dauda over disturbance in Kukuom

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Asitifi South constituency, Collins Dauda.

According to an official statement on its X page, the police said the arrest follows the MP’s involvement in disturbances related to the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise on May 11, 2024.

“The Ghana Police Service has arrested Hon. Alhaji Collins Dauda, MP for Asutifi South, for his alleged involvement in the disturbances which occurred at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise, on Saturday 11th May 2024,” the statement said in part.

It added that someone sustained injuries in relation to the matter.

The police also said it is pursuing other suspects in connection with the matter.

“One person sustained injury and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Police are in pursuit of other suspects in connection with the incident,” the police statement added.

