Breaking News: NPP Treasurer arrested for registering minor in voter registration exercise 

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

In a startling development, Frank Nkrumah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency treasurer for Mpohor and a teacher at Mpohor Senior High School (SHS), has been apprehended by the local police. 

The arrest came in response to a criminal complaint filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Executives for Mpohor, alleging that Nkrumah registered a minor during the ongoing voter registration process.

Nkrumah, also known as Azeto, was taken into custody this morning at approximately 7:30 am by the Mpohor Police.

The incident has raised concerns about the integrity of the voter registration process in the region, with both parties likely to scrutinize the situation closely.

The arrest underscores the heightened tensions surrounding voter registration ahead of the upcoming elections.

 Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.

