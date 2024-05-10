Addressing the filth in Accra: A call for collective responsibility – David Kwaku Saforo Sakyi writes

Since President Akufo-Addo’s bold declaration in 2017 to transform Accra into the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his tenure, the state of filth in the capital remains a glaring challenge. Despite the government’s promises and efforts, Accra continues to grapple with waste management issues, raising questions about the root causes behind this persistent problem.

One of the primary factors contributing to the accumulation of filth in Accra is the public’s attitude of indiscipline. Despite awareness campaigns and initiatives aimed at promoting proper waste disposal, many residents still exhibit careless behaviour, littering streets, and dumping waste indiscriminately. This attitude reflects a lack of personal responsibility and civic consciousness among certain segments of the population.

Moreover, the ineffective enforcement of existing laws and regulations exacerbates the problem. While there are laws in place to regulate waste management and sanitation practices, their enforcement remains inconsistent and often lax. Without strict enforcement measures and penalties for offenders, there is little deterrent for those who continue to flout the rules.

Furthermore, the lack of adequate infrastructure and resources for waste management poses significant challenges. Accra’s growing population and urbanization strain the city’s existing waste collection and disposal systems, leading to overwhelmed services and inadequate coverage, particularly in informal settlements.

To address the state of filth in Accra effectively, a multifaceted approach is needed. First and foremost, there must be a shift in societal attitudes towards cleanliness and environmental stewardship. Education campaigns and community outreach programs can help raise awareness about the importance of proper waste management and instill a sense of responsibility among residents.

Additionally, there is a pressing need for improved law enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance with sanitation regulations. This requires the allocation of resources to strengthen monitoring and enforcement efforts, as well as the implementation of stricter penalties for violations.

Furthermore, investing in infrastructure and expanding waste management facilities are crucial steps towards enhancing the city’s capacity to handle waste effectively. This includes the establishment of recycling initiatives, the development of sustainable waste treatment methods, and the expansion of sanitation services to underserved areas.

However, addressing the filth in Accra cannot be solely the responsibility of the government or local authorities. It requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders, including residents, businesses, civil society organizations, and the private sector. By working together towards a common goal of cleanliness and environmental sustainability, Accra can fulfill its potential as a clean and vibrant city.

In conclusion, while the state of filth in Accra reflects both public attitudes of indiscipline and shortcomings in law enforcement and infrastructure, it also presents an opportunity for collective action and positive change. By prioritizing cleanliness, enforcing regulations, and investing in sustainable solutions, Accra can overcome its waste management challenges and emerge as a shining example of urban cleanliness in Africa.