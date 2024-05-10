Major 1Major Politics

Mahama ‘fumes’ at loss of $190m because of PDS scandal

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Former President John Mahama, has expressed disappointment at the loss of $190 million meant for private sector participation in electricity distribution under the US Millennium Compact. 

In a Facebook post, Mahama attributed the loss to what he called corrupt, ‘yenkyendi’ and cronyistic governance practices of the current administration led by President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice. 

Mahama, who is gearing up for the 2024 elections, assured Ghanaians that he would prioritise accountability and work to enhance private sector efficiency in the electricity distribution system if elected.

He also pledged a thorough investigation of the PDS scandal to hold those involved accountable.

The cancellation of the $190 million power compact under the Millennium Challenge Corporation compact for Ghana, follows the PDS scandal, with government taking no action against the identified persons involved in the scandal. 

Let's stop Akufo-Addo's "yenkyendi" gov't this year- Mahama 

Mahama vows to not protect Akufo-Addo's legacy of corruption and misgovernance
80-Year-Old Akufo-Addo sleepless over legacy & immortality
John Mahama's 2024 World Press Freedom Day message.

The former president, passionately called on all Ghanaians to unite, stand together, and fight against the pervasive issues of corruption and cronyism.

He envisions a brighter future for Ghana’s power sector, a future that can only be built with the collective efforts of all. 

With the hashtags #LetsBuildGhanaTogether and #Mahama4Change2024, Mahama rallied support for his vision of building a better Ghana that all Ghanaians want, a vision he says, includes every Ghanaian.

Let's stop Akufo-Addo's "yenkyendi" gov't this year- Mahama 

Mahama vows to not protect Akufo-Addo's legacy of corruption and misgovernance

80-Year-Old Akufo-Addo sleepless over legacy & immortality

John Mahama's 2024 World Press Freedom Day message.

Breaking News: NPP Treasurer arrested for registering minor in voter registration exercise 
Addressing the filth in Accra: A call for collective responsibility – David Kwaku Saforo Sakyi writes
Mahama 'fumes' at loss of $190m because of PDS scandal
Asantehene urges GNPC rejuvenation under new CEO
