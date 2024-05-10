Asantehene urges GNPC rejuvenation under new CEO

The Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, has issued a resounding call for the restoration of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to its former glory under the leadership of its newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer, Joseph A. Dadzie.

In a gathering at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, the Asantehene, conveyed his profound attachment to GNPC, describing it as a cornerstone of national development.

The board of directors of GNPC led by its chairman, Freddie Blay, were at the Manhyia Palace to among other things, introduce the new CEO to the Asantehene and to also wish him well on his 25th anniversary and his 74th birthday.

“GNPC is dear to me and the nation. It is one of the strongest pillars of the country that could help in the development of Ghana”, Otumfuor said.

He emphasized the need for the corporation to prosper and contribute significantly to Ghana’s advancement.

Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, acknowledged the challenges faced by Joseph Dadzie in the past, noting his previous departure from GNPC due to frustrations.

However, he underscored President Akufo-Addo’s decision to reinstate Dadzie as a testament to his capability to lead the corporation effectively.

Addressing Dadzie directly, the Asantehene, urged him to spare no effort in rejuvenating GNPC, emphasizing the importance of unity, respect for the board, and collaboration among all stakeholders.

He expressed confidence in Dadzie’s leadership and urged him to lead the corporation with sincerity to bring back its former glory.

Otumfour noted “you got frustrated and left, but the President insisted you return to head GNPC and ensure things work well for us all. This means you must do whatever it takes to make GNPC great again and bring glory to the board and the Corporation.”

Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, said all he requires of the new CEO is to be a unifier, respect the board and work together with them.

“For the board to push that you return to head the corporation means they have seen something good in you”, the Asantehene noted.

He added, “Lead GNPC with sincerity and unite everyone there to bring glory to the Corporation”.

In response, Joseph Dadzie, expressed gratitude for the Asantehene’s guidance and pledged to work closely with the board, management, and staff of GNPC to ensure its growth and success.

He assured that all ongoing GNPC-funded projects in the Ashanti Region would be completed under his leadership.

Freddie Blay, commended the Asantehene for his impactful initiatives benefiting all Ghanaians.

He reaffirmed GNPC’s commitment to support the Asantehene in his endeavors.

Blay conveyed well wishes to the Asantehene on his 25th anniversary and prayed for his continued strength.

He promised to provide evidence of GNPC’s loyalty through visual documentation of projects undertaken in the Asantehene’s kingdom.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs and a GNPC board member, lauded the Asantehene’s support during his tenure, further emphasizing the significance of his leadership in the nation’s development.

The Asantehene’s call for the revitalization of GNPC under Joseph Dadzie’s leadership reflects a unified commitment to national progress and underlines the essential role of the corporation in Ghana’s development trajectory.