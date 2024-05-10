Let’s stop Akufo-Addo’s “yenkyendi” gov’t this year- Mahama 

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had characterized this year’s elections, as pivotal for Ghana’s future.

John Dramani Mahama, said this during an address at the inauguration of the NDC Aldershot branch of the UK & Ireland Chapter, where he called for an end to Akufo-Addo’s

‘yenkyendi’ government.

He emphasized the significance of winning not just for the NDC but for the entire nation.

Mahama highlighted the concerning deterioration across various sectors such as healthcare and education, attributing it to the current government’s governance.

The NDC leader cited examples of the decline, pointing out the stark contrast in the performance of state-owned enterprises like the Produce Buying Company (PBC) and GIHOC Distilleries.

He lamented the significant decrease in cocoa purchases by PBC and the financial struggles faced by GIHOC, once a thriving entity under his administration.

“This year’s election is different. We must win this victory, not for the NDC but for Ghana.”Our country has deteriorated in every sector, including healthcare and education. State-owned enterprises that were making profits are all making losses, and that is because it is a ‘yenkyendi’ government in place.

“I will give you two examples. In the 2016/2017 crop year, the Produce Buying Company purchased 30% of the total cocoa exported from Ghana.

“Today, do you know how much PBC buys? 0%. And they haven’t paid their workers for ten months; banks are towing PBC’s properties away because they have been unable to repay their credit.

“GIHOC Distilleries was one of the best-performing state-owned enterprises under my administration.

The company raised capital from its operations and invested independently in new production lines.

Today, GIHOC is a shadow of itself. It is struggling to pay staff salaries. I could go on and on. Just name any state-owned enterprise; they have just destroyed it.”