SSNIT rejected my 34-year son’s US$200m

…For Bryan Acheampong’s US$61M bid – Freddie Blay

A flip-flopping former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has asserted reports that, his 34-year-old son wanted to buy shares of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in some hotels advertised in 2022.

The amount is more than US$61 million, Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong, offered for the same hotels and was successful.



Speaking in an interview on TV3 yesterday, Tuesday, June 24, 2024, the former NPP National Chairman, who had earlier sought to deny his family’s involvement in the SSNIT hotels saga, finally stated that his son, a big player in the tourism sector, submitted a bid of not less than 200 million for about seven SSNIT hotels, but his bid was not accepted.



Even though Blay, did not mention the currency denomination for his son’s bid, numerous reports indicated that the bidding was done in United States dollars ($).



Blay, who is the current Chairman of the Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC), made this revelation, while refuting the allegation of state capture by his son, Kwame Blay, who has been accused of illegally acquiring the Labadi beachfront.



“My son is about 33, 34 (years old). He’s grown up, and involved in business. I don’t answer questions for him. But that apart, my son, if you care to know, is not just involved in hotels, he is involved in the tourism industry.



“SSNIT offered to sell several hotels. He wanted a package and my son’s company Spartan (Ives SSA) applied alongside about twelve or so companies. He offered to buy it for over 150 to 200 million with a syndicate of banks supporting him and a well-branded hotel chain,” he said.



Freddie Blay added that “Of course, SSNIT decided that they would rather not give it to my son’s company and give it to another company.”



Reacting to this, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, indicated that Freddie Blay’s revelation, makes nonsense of claims that the 60percent shares of four SSNIT hotels were sold to the highest bidder, Rock City Hotel Limited, which belongs to the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.



“We were told Bryan Acheampong offered the highest bid of US$61 million; now former NPP Chairman, Freddie Blay also says his 34-year-old son offered ‘150 to 200 million’ for the SSNIT hotel,” Ablakwa wrote in a post shared on Facebook on June 25, 2024.

Kwame Blay, has been threatening to sue Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, The threat came in the wake of Ablakwa’s allegations that the Blay family is involved in an illegal attempt to acquire land from the Labadi Beach Hotel, a property owned by the state in Accra.

The situation, has led to a fiery back-and-forth, with Mr Blay, calling for an apology from Ablakwa, journalist Johnnie Hughes, and Media General’s management, hinting at potential legal repercussions.

Despite the pressure, Ablakwa, has stood his ground, challenging Blay to take the matter to court and hinting at further disclosures related to the supposed state capture.

In a conversation with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Thursday, Kwame Blay, expressed his disbelief at the claims made by Ablakwa.

He also stressed the negative impact of these allegations on the reputation of his family.

“…It is so preposterous as a learned gentleman like Ablakwa himself will come and spew such utter rubbish. It is unfair that you drag our good name.

“By the middle of next week, he will hear from our lawyers very strongly and in different [batches]. Mind you sir he has mentioned three individuals so he should be very careful,” he stated.

Kwaw Blay, owner of Spartan Ives Limited, had earlier categorically denied allegations made by the MP for North Tongu.

In a statement released on Saturday, June 22, Spartan Ives Limited, vehemently dismissed the allegations as “false and baseless”.

The company expressed confidence that the truth will prevail, emphasising that it will be exonerated from the unsubstantiated claims.

“Regrettably, these false and baseless allegations made by Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on his social media accounts and carried by several media outlets are part of a broader attempt to tarnish our reputation as a business and distract from our continued success. We are confident that the truth will prevail and that our company will be exonerated from these baseless claims.”

Spartan Ives Limited, clarified that it has not assumed control of the beachfront land owned by Labadi Beach Hotel, contrary to allegations.

The company appealed to its stakeholders and the general public not to be misled by “unfounded accusations”, expressing confidence in the legal process.

“We urge the public and our stakeholders not to be swayed by these unfounded accusations and to trust in the legal process. Spartan Ives Limited remains committed to delivering exceptional services and upholding our values of honesty, respect, and accountability,” the company said.

The former NPP chairman, later accused the MP for North Tongu, of playing politics with a court case involving his son and a business partner.



Freddie Blay, claims that the lawmaker is using his wife to obtain court documents, a practice he deems unethical and unprofessional.



Blay expressed his concerns during an interview with Oyerepa TV, stating, “It is unfortunate that a young man like Okudzeto Ablakwa, if he had any information relating to the conduct of my children, two male children engaged in business practices, should have contacted them to find out the facts himself. It is unfortunate he resorted to cheap propaganda.”



He further criticised Ablakwa for allegedly using his wife’s legal chamber to involve himself in this matter.



“It is unethical that the wife is providing certain documents. It is unfortunate he is dragging his wife into it, politicising it, and making it look like it is law they are practising. He is making it look like a state capture and even calling on people to gather and demonstrate,” Blay said.



In June, details about the ownership of parts of the Labadi Beach Hotel, as shared by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, indicate that a son of the former National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay, may be involved in a contentious business deal. According to Ablakwa, Kwaw Worsemao Blay entered into a partnership but later betrayed his partner to claim full ownership of the business.



Ablakwa shared this information on social media on June 1, 2024, explaining that Loic Devos Junior, a former partner of Kwaw Worsemao Blay, initiated a legal suit against him.



The suit, filed at the Accra High Court (Commercial Division) on February 17, 2023, alleges that Blay cheated Devos Junior out of their business operations and fraudulently denied him financial benefits from their joint dealings.



“Ghanaians may never have known of this shocking hostile 2022 takeover by then NPP Chairman, Freddie Worsemao Blay’s son if Mr Kwaw Worsemao Blay’s business partner, Loic Devos Junior, had not initiated legal action,” Ablakwa detailed.



The suit, numbered CM/MISC/0302/2023, involves Gold Coast Expo Limited and claims that Devos Junior, made a business partnership offer to Kwaw Worsemao Blay.



They jointly incorporated and registered the company in Ghana on August 27, 2019, organizing events like the Polo Beach Club from 2019 to December 2021 at the Labadi beachfront.