YEA and Agric ministry distribute 100,000 starter packs

… To empower youth in farming

In a significant move to boost youth involvement in agriculture, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in partnership with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has distributed 100,000 starter packs to young farmers across the country.

This initiative, is part of the broader “Planting for Food and Jobs” (PFJ) programme, now in its second phase, which aims to commercialize agriculture and make it a viable career path for the youth.

The Agric Minister, Bryan Acheampong, represented the Ministry, while Kofi Baah Agyapong, the YEA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) represented his outfit.

Launched in August 2023, the Youth Empowerment Project under the PFJ Phase 2 focuses on three key areas: food production, commercialization, and training.

The programme is designed to encourage young people to participate in farming by providing them with the necessary tools and knowledge to succeed in the sector.

The starter packs, presented by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and YEA, include essential farming tools and equipment such as machetes, Wellington boots, working gear, goggles, and other simple farm inputs.

These packs are intended to support young farmers who have undergone training and are now ready to work on their farms. Additionally, the starter packs will be useful for those who wish to establish their own farming businesses after completing the training.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, officials highlighted the importance of mechanized farming in improving yields and making agriculture more attractive to the youth.

Through the Youth Empowerment Project, young farmers are being trained on how to apply fertilizers, use key farming processes, and manage their land effectively to maximize production.

The 100,000 starter packs will be distributed to regional and district directors of YEA, who are responsible for recruiting young farmers. The initiative has already attracted significant interest, with 57,000 applications currently in the system.

Preparations are underway in various regions, including land preparation and harrowing, to support these young farmers.

The Agric Ministry and YEA are committed to ensuring the success of youth in commercial farming.

By providing these starter packs and ongoing training, the agencies aim to create a new generation of skilled, entrepreneurial farmers who can contribute to Ghana’s food security and economic growth.