Akufo-Addo ignores deadly galamsey pandemic at Lawyers conference

..To fight corruption tag on himself, family and gov’t

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Monday, ignored calls to reassure the nation about his commitment to fight against illegal mining popularly called “Galamsey” on a platform provided him by the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), and rather focused on the defence of himself and his family on allegations of corruption.

Several personalities, institutions and trade unions, have in recent days waded into the menace of galamsey in the country, which has left water bodies polluted, forest covers depleted, 1.2 million hectres of farmlands ravaged, public and private properties razed down and lives lost.

Desperate calls on the President to show political will and deal with the menace, even with a state of emergency, but he has since been playing ostrich.

The President of the GBA, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, had joined groups such as the Ghana Medical Association and other unions in the health sector, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) among others, urging the government to intensify its fight against illegal mining, by targeting the powerful individuals allegedly fueling the illicit activity.

Addressing attendees at the 2024/2025 Annual General Conference in Kumasi on Monday, September 9, Boafo, stressed the critical need for decisive action to combat galamsey, which has had devastating effects on the environment and local communities.

“…The anecdotal evidence that galamsey is controlled by a powerful interest in Ghana cannot be ignored. The state must be honest and deal with the real powers behind this menace,” he stated.

However, President Akufo-Addo’s unenthusiastic attitude manifested itself, when he chose to rather deal with allegations of corruption in his government and the claims he has been quick to clear his appointees involved in corruption, when stated that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader John Mahama, are deliberately attempting to portray his government, his family, and himself as corrupt for political reasons.

According to him, this is a form of retaliation for the corruption allegations made against members of the Mahama administration, some of which have resulted in criminal convictions, while others are still facing prosecution.

He emphasised that, despite thorough investigations by credible public institutions, the allegations of misconduct against his government, his family, and himself, have been proven to be unfounded.

President Akufo-Addo said, “I am aware that there is a deliberate, politically motivated effort to [Portray] my government, my family, and myself as corrupt. I suspect it is payback for the damaging allegation of corruption levelled against the Mahama administration.

“The leader of the opposition, the perennial NDC presidential candidate, continues to describe me as a ‘clearing agent.’ It is important that I reiterate that I will not, under any circumstance, abandon the course of due process in the fight against corruption. Be that as it may, in any event, I will leave it to the judgment of the Ghanaian public to decide whether it is preferable to be a ‘clearing agent’ or a government official one’.”

He stated that his party’s commitment to the rule of law, has been clear in their approach to law enforcement.

President Akufo-Addo, emphasised that the government has made efforts to ensure that security agencies operate effectively.

He stated that widespread human rights abuses of the past have no place in a democratic Ghana.

“We have established mechanisms to ensure that those who abuse their power are held accountable. In the international arena, we have sought to uphold the rule of law and champion democratic values. Ghana’s voice has been strong in defending international law and human rights and advocating for democracy on the global stage.”

The GBA President, also took the opportunity to criticise recent comments made by Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, who had claimed that the NDC, during their time in power, polluted more water bodies than the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Describing the remarks as “irresponsible,” the GBA President called for national unity in tackling the issue of illegal mining, rather than reducing it to partisan point-scoring.

Boafo condemned the politicisation of such a critical issue, emphasising the need for collaboration in solving the galamsey crisis.

“It was quite shocking and most regrettable when a member of the leadership of parliament on the floor of parliament stated that the minority party during this period in government polluted the waters of Ghana more than the ruling party.”

“Such an irresponsible statement by a member of parliament is symptomatic of the malaise affecting our dear nation. Every issue must be reduced to partisan point-scoring by a parallel nation’s police drive.”

Boafo’s comments come as illegal mining continues to pose a significant threat to Ghana’s water bodies and natural resources, with calls for a more aggressive crackdown on those responsible.

Yesterday, a Civil Society Organization, OccupyGhana, waded into the Galamsey matter, calling for amendments to Ghana’s mining laws to criminalise the leasing of land for illegal mining.

In a statement dated September 10, OccupyGhana, proposed that landowners should be held accountable for illegal mining activities on their property, unless they can prove that their land was forcibly taken, supported by a contemporaneous report to the police.

The organization argued that such landowners, should be considered to have abetted the illegal mining by facilitating it.

The statement further recommended that lands currently being used for illegal mining, should be confiscated by the state, reclaimed, and repurposed for agricultural use.

The Peasant Farmers Association, has also issued a stark warning of an impending generational food and nutrition crisis if drastic measures are not taken to combat galamsey.

In a statement yesterday Tuesday, September 10, the Association, urged the government to impose a ban on illegal mining to protect the environment, farmers’ livelihoods, and food security.

According to PFAG, over 1.2 million hectares of farmland have been lost to illegal mining activities, while water bodies and irrigation facilities have been polluted, making sustainable production challenging.

The cocoa sector and food crop production, have been severely impacted, with farmers facing difficulties in accessing usable water and fertile soil.

PFAG emphasised that the consequences of inaction would be catastrophic, leading to a generational food crisis.

The Association joined calls for an immediate ban on illegal mining activities and urged farmers to support efforts to bring an end to the menace.

UTAG on its part, has called for an immediate nationwide ban on mining and prospecting for gold and other minerals in forest reserves, farms and rivers

This appeal comes in response to the alarming degradation of the country’s natural resources caused by illegal mining activities, which have led to widespread environmental destruction.

UTAG, is urging the government to take swift action to combat the growing menace.

UTAG in a statement issued Monday, September 9, noted that “numerous scholars have described the state-led efforts to combat galamsey in the Fourth Republic as failed and corruption-infested militarised battles.”

“Given the current alarming state of illegal mining in the country, these critiques are difficult to dispute. UTAG is calling for a total ban on galamsey now.”

The Association said that if the current trajectory continued, Ghana may be forced to import water within six years.

“Cocoa productivity, once a cornerstone of our dear economy, has declined by 45% this year. Experts estimate that illegal mining costs the economy $2.3 billion annually. The Forestry Commission reports that over 2.5 million hectares of forest cover have been permanently destroyed. The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has identified a 35% rise in respiratory diseases in mining areas, and the alarming statistics continue.”

“This situation correlates very well with high levels of particulate matter and harmful chemical toxins such as mercury, arsenic, lead, cadmium, chromium, etc, found in water bodies, soils, and foods in these mining areas.

While mining has been an integral part of our lives for a long time, these devastating developments are linked to the evil actions of greedy people involved in these activities whose quest for wealth is insatiable. Have we not already destroyed 50% of what our forefathers left us? The time for action is now. All forms of small-scale mining must be banned immediately,” it stated.

UTAG, said it had taken a permanent stance against galamsey and would use every constitutionally available tool to ensure compliance because government-led initiatives like Operation Vanguard, Operation Flashout and other state-led efforts have been monumental failures.

“The data shows that small-scale mining has negatively affected Ghanaians and instead has evolved into a tool for economic empowerment for the political class, chieftaincy leaders, and the elite.

“It does not appear that the rigid and bold stands of some traditional leaders like the Asantehene, Otumfour Nana Osei-Tutu II, against this menace would yield the desired results with the carnage currently on the rise,” it stated.

UTAG urged for unity to protect the country’s resources, safeguard the future of the youth, and chart a sustainable path to development.

“We are calling on the Ghanaian people to support the call for a complete ban on mining in our forest reserves, farms, and water bodies. UTAG will join all labour unions in Ghana to act decisively to ensure that the right thing is done. If this is not done by the end of September 2024, we will embark on a nationwide industrial action.”

“We have taken this principled stand against galamsey because our lives depend on it. We shall not waive our demand for the complete and total ban of galamsey,” it stated.

In an interview with Citi News, Prof. Eric Abavare, President of UTAG KNUST, expressed regret that the country’s laws are ineffective against illegal mining despite numerous initiatives and called on all labour unions and individuals to join in the demand for a ban on illegal mining.

He suggested civil disobedience, arguing that the current laws no longer work, and criticised politicians for funding illegal mining to advance their political ambitions, noting that these activities often increase during election years.



He warned that if action is not taken now, galamseyers could become an even greater threat to the country in the future.

This appeal follows a release by the Association threatening to embark on a strike if no action is taken against illegal mining.

Prof. Abavare emphasised the need for unity, calling on all Ghanaians, including the media and self-employed individuals, to join the fight against illegal mining.

He highlighted two critical concerns which are the potential for illegal mining to lead to the formation of mining cartels, similar to drug cartels in South America, and the increased exchange of weapons among galamseyers.

Prof. Abavare stressed that urgent action is needed to prevent these scenarios from unfolding.

He said, “So we must unite as a country, as a union, so I call on every Ghanaian, everywhere, be it self-employed media, anyone who understands the effect of this.

“And let me use the opportunity to highlight two important things that we have not envisaged that are yet to come. You know, in the southern Americas, the Columbia, and those places, the drug dealers, the drug barons, they have these groupings of mafias controlling certain places.”

“The same thing is going to happen here. On the basis of the same groupings of the Galamsey concessions, we are going to have mining overlords, just like the drug overlords and if you have mining overloads, that’s why weapons are going to be exchanging hands. Even now, such a thing is ongoing. And so if you don’t fight it now, it’s going to degenerate.”