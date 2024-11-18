YEA’s job creation initiatives transform lives in Western Region

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has launched impactful initiatives in the Western Region, significantly reducing unemployment, while fostering community development.

Through targeted recruitment, skills training, and business support, the agency has deployed hundreds of young people across key sectors.

At a press conference in the Western Region, YEA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kofi Baah Agyepong, highlighted the agency’s achievements in creating sustainable employment.

He revealed the recruitment of 949 Community Protection Assistants and 379 Community Health Workers, aimed at enhancing local security and healthcare services.

Additionally, 94 Prison Office Assistants, 151 Kitchen Assistants, and 150 Security Assistants have been deployed to institutions, with 83 Community Teaching Assistants bolstering the education sector. To empower entrepreneurs, 63 dressmaking trainees received specialized skills training.

The Business and Employment Assistance Programme (BEAP), has also recorded notable successes. It has equipped 652 trainees with artisanal skills, enabling 183 beneficiaries to establish micro-businesses. Under BEAP, 89 businesses, including Zaima Enterprise, Regimez Ventures, and Trust Standard Preparatory School, received support.

Further, 21 garment companies, including GT Fashion & More and Grace De-Fine Style, were each granted GH₵18,570 to expand their operations. To enhance productivity, the YEA distributed industrial sewing machines to beneficiaries in the dressmaking industry.

“These tools symbolize growth and opportunity for our youth, empowering them to turn their training into meaningful livelihoods,” Mr Agyepong stated.

He reaffirmed YEA’s dedication to youth empowerment, emphasizing the agency’s role in building skills, creating jobs, and transforming lives in the Western Region and beyond.

“This is a significant step toward sustainable employment and economic resilience,” he added, lauding the program’s transformative impact on the region’s economy.