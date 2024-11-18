BusinessMajor 1

YEA’s job creation initiatives transform lives in Western Region

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has launched impactful initiatives in the Western Region, significantly reducing unemployment, while fostering community development.

Through targeted recruitment, skills training, and business support, the agency has deployed hundreds of young people across key sectors.

At a press conference in the Western Region, YEA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kofi Baah Agyepong, highlighted the agency’s achievements in creating sustainable employment.

He revealed the recruitment of 949 Community Protection Assistants and 379 Community Health Workers, aimed at enhancing local security and healthcare services.

Additionally, 94 Prison Office Assistants, 151 Kitchen Assistants, and 150 Security Assistants have been deployed to institutions, with 83 Community Teaching Assistants bolstering the education sector. To empower entrepreneurs, 63 dressmaking trainees received specialized skills training.

More Read

YEA Partners Fisheries Commission, Military to train youth in fish farming

YEA partners with Police & Ghana Health Service for youth recruitment
YEA arms 3,000 youth with skills & startup capital
YEA management reiterates fight against youth joblessness  at 16-day job, entrepreneurship fair

The Business and Employment Assistance Programme (BEAP), has also recorded notable successes. It has equipped 652 trainees with artisanal skills, enabling 183 beneficiaries to establish micro-businesses. Under BEAP, 89 businesses, including Zaima Enterprise, Regimez Ventures, and Trust Standard Preparatory School, received support.

Further, 21 garment companies, including GT Fashion & More and Grace De-Fine Style, were each granted GH₵18,570 to expand their operations. To enhance productivity, the YEA distributed industrial sewing machines to beneficiaries in the dressmaking industry.

“These tools symbolize growth and opportunity for our youth, empowering them to turn their training into meaningful livelihoods,” Mr Agyepong stated.

He reaffirmed YEA’s dedication to youth empowerment, emphasizing the agency’s role in building skills, creating jobs, and transforming lives in the Western Region and beyond.

“This is a significant step toward sustainable employment and economic resilience,” he added, lauding the program’s transformative impact on the region’s economy.

You Might Also Like

YEA Partners Fisheries Commission, Military to train youth in fish farming

YEA partners with Police & Ghana Health Service for youth recruitment

YEA arms 3,000 youth with skills & startup capital

YEA management reiterates fight against youth joblessness  at 16-day job, entrepreneurship fair

Share this Article
Previous Article Ghana Tourism Authority honored at GOGE Africa Festival for The Year Of Return
Next Article Jospong Group outlines Green Transition Initiatives at COP29 Azerbaijan
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Minerals Commission & others caught up  in dirty bribery controversy 
Business Major 1
Ashanti regional minister rubbishes US$507 Million Kejetia market project
General Major 1
Jospong Group outlines Green Transition Initiatives at COP29 Azerbaijan
Business Major 1
YEA’s job creation initiatives transform lives in Western Region
Business Major 1
Lost your password?