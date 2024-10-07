YEA arms 3,000 youth with skills & startup capital

…As part of its life-changing programme

Over 3,000 Ghana’s Youth Employment Agency (YEA) beneficiaries, have received vital equipment and financial support to kick start their entrepreneurial journeys.

Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, handed over sewing machines, hair dryers, baking machines, makeup kits, and 1,000 Ghana Cedis, to empower these young entrepreneurs.

The Minister, tasked YEA to monitor beneficiaries, ensuring they utilise these resources effectively. This initiative aims to address youth unemployment and promote economic growth in Ghana.

After completing a two-week Rapid Skill Training programme, beneficiaries gained expertise in areas like:

Soap and Detergent making, Wallpaper Installation, Dressmaking (Surface Ornamentation & pattern drafting), Electric fence/Gate automation, Solar Installation, GPS tracking, Innovative agriculture

Manicure, Pedicure and Make-up.

Others acquired skills in Catering (including production of local drinks) and Baking, Access Control system installation – doors, etc*, CCTV Installation, DSTV Installation and Auto /vehicle diagnostics.

Under a broad category known as Digital Skills Training, some others were trained in Digital & Social Media Marketing, Coding & Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Drone Assembly & Operations, Phones & Laptop Repairs and Recycling of Waste Plastics.

Additionally, some have also been trained in training Plumbing and Auto/vehicle servicing.

YEA, began its mission to empower Ghana’s youth on September 19, 2024. The YEA launched a job initiative, providing networking and marketing opportunities to young people who completed a six-month training program. This effort addressed the dire consequences of youth unemployment, threatening Ghana’s economic and security architecture.

At the event, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YEA, Alhaji Bashiru Ibrahim, commended the beneficiaries for embracing the challenges, particularly in the Kaya training programs.

He announced that 2,328 beneficiaries had acquired unique skills in various areas, including:

Beauty and Wellness_: 548 in makeup, 245 in hair styling, 236 in nail art, and 125 in cosmetology

_Culinary Arts_: 257 in baking

_Technical Skills_: 127 in CCTV and DSTV installation, 117 in digital skills, 35 in electrical phase and gate automation, and 25 in solar panel installation

_Entrepreneurship_: 20 in innovative agriculture and 49 in local drink production

The event also saw participation from over 30 private and public sector companies, including the Cyber Security Authority, finance companies, banks, and service companies. Impressively, 10,000 job applicants are currently under consideration for employment.

The YEA, acknowledged the government’s commitment to developing technical capacities, particularly in STEM education, to address the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The agency appealed for continued support to strengthen STEM institutions and urged beneficiaries to share their skills with their communities.

Alhaji Ibrahim’s speech, highlighted the importance of equipping youth with employable skills, particularly in the maritime sector, to enhance sub-regional security and drive sustainable development. This initiative demonstrates the YEA’s dedication to empowering Ghana’s youth and addressing unemployment.

As the YEA looks to the future, it plans to undertake more youth employment-related activities and seeks extended support from donor agencies, especially for women and persons with disabilities. With this life-changing initiative, the YEA is sowing the seeds of a brighter future for Ghana’s youth.

The Africa Reports, key partners in the job fair, thanked the government for the collaboration. Adiib Saani, security expert and director of Africa Reports, added that youth unemployment is a threat to national security, and with these numbers, it has lessened the threats.