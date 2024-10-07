Catholic Church out stages champagne-drinking organized labour

…Fixes Friday for protest walk against galamsey

It is not clear, what the leadership of Organised Labour ate, drank or took away in envelopes during its closed-door meeting with the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, last week, Thursday, October 3, 2024, inside the Jubilee House.

However, as they each grabbed toothpicks to remove food remnants, and avoided questions about the contentious issue of illegal mining or “Galamsey,” the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, has taken a firm stand.

The Church, has out-staged Organised Labour by fixing Friday October 11, 2024, for its Environmental Prayer Protest Walk Against Galamsey.

The protest will be in collaboration with the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious – Ghana, and the Catholic Lay Faithful and Professionals.

The date by the church, comes as Ghana’s Organized Labour, has left many in the country very confused over its deafening silence on its planned nationwide strike against galamsey, scheduled for Thursday, October 10, after a meeting with President Akufo-Addo.

Many, have suggested that the workers’ front, has been broken with inducements by the government.

Leaders of the workers’ body, after being ignored despite several press conferences, last week were summoned by the President, to the seat of government for a closed-door meeting, and have since remained tight-lipped on the Galamsey menace which some say has become like a nationwide pandemic as a result of its widespread nature.

However, The Catholic Church in Accra, explained that the Protest Walk in the capital on Friday, is aimed at urging the Akufo-Addo government to take immediate and decisive action against Galamsey.

It will begin at Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, at 10:00 am, amidst a walk through some of the major landmarks in Accra, including Castle Road, Ridge Roundabout, Parliament House, and Oxford Street, before ending the walk at Christ the King Parish, Cantonments.

A petition, will also be presented to President Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House during the event, demanding swift action to address the crisis.

There was a total media blackout from the leadership of Organized Labour who attended the meeting, on Thursday, October 3, with many journalists and radio stations, frustratingly reporting that those who attended the meeting with the President, although had been very vocal before the meeting, have refused to either pick up their phone calls or divulge details of the meeting.

There are claims that there is an emergency meeting scheduled for today by Organized Labour, after which Ghanaians, will know whether the intended strike will take place.

But ahead of the meeting, Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has urged Organised Labour, to proceed with their planned nationwide strike, despite President Akufo-Addo’s recent appeals not to.

In a strongly worded comment on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Friday, Cudjoe, criticised the President’s handling of the galamsey crisis, accusing him of inaction and insincerity.

He pointed out that even during a recent GJA programme, where multiple calls were made for the President to address the issue, Akufo-Addo remained silent.

“If this president was serious and was really minded to deal with this matter, he would have done so long ago. Even as recent as two weeks ago when he sat through the GJA programme and the GJA president, as well as many others, called him out to end galamsey, this man looked in the eyes of everybody else and said nothing, absolutely nothing about galamsey.”

“He just read his speech and left the place. Then a few days later because organised labour is bent on going on this demonstration, all of a sudden he’s woken up. No! It just cannot be. I don’t think the president is serious any longer by the way. I am just waiting for him to leave office,” Cudjoe stated.

Expressing his disappointment and frustration, Cudjoe accused the President of disrespecting public opinion and allowing the galamsey issue to worsen.

He urged Organised Labour to disregard the President’s recent statements and continue with their planned strike.

“I feel so disappointed and disgusted that this president will be disrespectful of people’s views and opinions as if we don’t even exist. I strongly believe the president has sat back and allowed this whole canker to fester and then because Organised Labour says we are going on strike all of a sudden he’s woken up.

“Nothing he writes, nothing he says is worth its salt. I think they should disregard him and go ahead,” he added.

According to a press statement by the church, dated October 4, such a move underlined the resolve of the Church to contribute toward the protection against environmental degradation and entrench appropriate sustainable practices.

The prayer protest is being organised by the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra in conjunction with the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious, Ghana, and the Catholic Lay Faithful and Professionals.

It tends to make the public at large become aware of the degrading effects of illegal mining and galvanise support for urgent government intervention.

The protest also aims to achieve the following salient objectives, namely that a mobilised Catholic community and larger Ghanaian public demand the declaration of a state of emergency.

The Catholic Church has time and again emphasised the severe implications of galamsey, which indeed has taken a toll as a national crisis characterised by loss of life, destruction of water bodies, and heavy pollution.

Prayer mixed with activism by the Church is to show that it is constitutionally, civilly, and religiously duty-bound to protect Ghana’s natural resources.

President Akufo-Addo, was reported to have appealed to organised labour to reconsider its October 10 strike action, emphasising his commitment to addressing their concerns regarding illegal mining, which is wreaking havoc on the environment.

The appeal came during a closed-door meeting with union leaders, where the urgent need for decisive action against illegal mining was a central topic of discussion.

Sources from the meeting revealed that President Akufo-Addo requested organised labour to postpone its strike, asking for additional time to work on their demands.

Organised labour has expressed frustration over what it perceives as the government’s insufficient commitment to combat illegal mining, which has led to widespread environmental degradation.

The unions believe that urgent measures are necessary to address this critical issue and safeguard Ghana’s natural resources.

Analysts have warned that a nationwide strike by organised labour could have severe repercussions, potentially bringing various sectors of the economy to a standstill.

The threat of disruption underscores the urgency of the situation and the necessity for a swift resolution.

In light of the ongoing tensions, President Akufo-Addo has promised to invite organised labour for another meeting next week to further discuss their demands and explore solutions.

A source told Channel One TV’s Sammi Wiafe that the President’s commitment to dialogue reflects a recognition of the gravity of the situation and the need for collaboration between the government and labour organizations.

However, Deputy Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour, Kenneth Koomson, who attended the meeting, has since been quoted as confirming that while the President’s plea was acknowledged, the unions are waiting for concrete action before reconsidering their strike plans.



“I was expecting the President to speak authoritatively, but honestly, he pleaded with us to reconsider the strike, expressing concern that it could harm the country at this time,” Koomson said.



However, he emphasised that the real issue at stake is the pollution of water bodies, a problem that affects all Ghanaians.