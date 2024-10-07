GPCC calls for Family Value March to support timely court verdict

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has announced a forthcoming Family Value March, urging all zonal and sub-zonal leaders, heads of member churches, pastors, and congregations to participate in this peaceful demonstration.

The peaceful demonstration is scheduled for Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 7:00 am and will begin at the Obra Sport Circle in Accra.

In a press statement issued and signed by the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the GPCC, Apostle Enoch Sarfo, emphasized the importance of the march in light of ongoing delays in the court process regarding a significant verdict.

This verdict is seen as a vital step toward facilitating the President’s signature into law, which aims to bolster protections for children across the nation.

They, therefore, called on all GPCC zonal and sub-zonal leaders, heads of GPCC member churches, as well as congregations to participate in this important event.

“Your presence and participation are invaluable in making a positive impact,” the statement read.

Apostle Sarfo urged church leaders to mobilize their congregations en masse, underscoring that this initiative is not just a march, but a collective stand for the fundamental rights and protections of children.

As Ghanaians prepare for the demonstration, the GPCC hopes to draw attention to the critical issues surrounding children’s welfare and the urgent need for timely judicial proceedings.

The statement concluded by inviting all interested individuals and families to join together in this peaceful expression of solidarity and commitment to protecting the innocence of future generations.