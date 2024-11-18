Jospong Group outlines Green Transition Initiatives at COP29 Azerbaijan

…Builds electric waste trucks, and goes into smart agriculture

As part of its climate resilience strategy, Ghana’s Jospong Group of Companies has initiated upgrades to its waste management infrastructure to better withstand the “stresses of climate change.” These measures include modernizing recycling plants, sewerage systems, and solid and liquid waste facilities.

The General Manager of the Jospong Group’s Green Transition Office, Dr Glenn Kwabena Gyimah, revealed this during the Leaders’ Dialogue at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The Leaders’ Dialogue, organized by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), brought together 20 speakers from 13 countries to address key issues such as energy transitions, access to clean energy, and regional disparities in clean energy investments.

Dr Gyimah highlighted the group’s commitment to reducing fossil fuel consumption as part of its sustainability agenda.

“As we speak, we are transitioning from internal combustion engines to electrifying our entire fleet of 1,000 waste trucks,” he disclosed.

He added that retrofitting these vehicles to run on electricity would significantly reduce Ghana’s reliance on fossil fuels while promoting energy efficiency. “We’re deploying mini-grid solar systems and charging stations to power our transitioning fleet, completely eliminating fossil fuel reliance,” he said.

The dialogue focused on critical issues, including energy transition pathways for emerging markets and developing economies, addressing the 700 million people without electricity and 2 billion without clean cooking facilities, and bridging the gap between global clean energy investment and regional demands.

Dr Gyimah, said the Jospong Group, was working with a sense of urgency to actively reduce fossil fuel consumption.

He highlighted another key strategy by Jospong Group to combat climate change: incorporating climate-smart agriculture systems.

He explained that their approach prioritises soil health, essential for resilient agricultural systems and enhanced soil carbon storage.

He said Jospong Group, already a player in the agriculture sector, recognises that robust agricultural systems are vital for achieving food security.

“So as a group, we have a company known as Asian African Consortium (AAC) and with that, we are deploying the alternative wet and dry (AWD) system and technology to the growing of rice. In that case, we reduce flooding on the surface of the planting process,” he said.

He underscored the significance of diversification, adding that Jospong Group has diversified its source of raw materials “so much that we are everywhere in the world.”

“Let me say, for instance, that relying on one source of raw materials is not the best way to go. What if that supplier gets hit?” he quizzed.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CEEW, a leading climate think tank headquartered in New Delhi, India Dr Arunabha Ghosh, stressed the urgent need to address the global water crisis, promote equitable water partnerships, and value water as a critical resource.

“We must introduce a circular economy of water and recognise the importance of natural ecosystems,” he stressed.

He indicated the importance of building resilience against climate-related disasters and risks, and securing the future of green industries, including minerals, solar panels, and green hydrogen.

“The goal is to move from ambition to action, from action to acceleration, and increase trust,” Dr. Ghosh said.

“We need to create a virtuous cycle of ambition, action, and acceleration to address the climate crisis,” he urged.

Dr Ghosh, expressed optimism that the third edition of the Leaders’ Dialogue, to be held at COP30 in Brazil in 2025, will showcase impactful success stories and demonstrate progress in creating new partnerships, investment plans, and business relationships.