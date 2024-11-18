Ashanti regional minister rubbishes US$507 Million Kejetia market project

…Despite 8 years of Akufo-Addo & Otumfuo’s involvement

After nearly eight years in office, the Ashanti Regional Minister, now sees the Kumasi Kejetia project, constructed by the John Mahama’s administration, as an “ill-thought project” stating that the project did not solve any issues but instead contributed to congestion in Kumasi.

Kejetia Market Project constructed from the unsightly and unhygienic Kumasi Central Market, also known as Kejetia Market, was carried out in two phases by the John Mahama and Akufo-Addo administrations at over US$507 million, had the support of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene. Indeed, he was at the site and took part in the two sod-cutting and inaugurations.



But Simon Osei Mensah, is quoted as saying in a yet-to-air exclusive interview on GHOne TV in Kumasi, “So, I’m saying this Kejetia project is ill-thought and needless because it didn’t include adequate space for car parking. That’s why Adum has become a no-go area during peak business hours.”



He added that, the design of the Central Market project, or Kejetia Phase Two, has been modified to avoid the current problems caused by the “Kejetia Dubai project.”



He explained that the ongoing Central Market project would not create congestion. “I will say it any day, any time, that the Kumasi Kejetia market is a poor investment that has created huge problems. Kejetia was a lorry park, and you converted it into a market. Where should the cars park?” he asked Serwaa Amihere during the exclusive interview on GHOne TV.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, also dismissed the NDC’s statement that they built the Tafo Market, Atonsu Market, and others, insisting they only completed the Asawase Market.



“The Atonsu Market—I solved the problems there when we came to power. What are they talking about?”



The former Bosomtwe Member of Parliament (MP) further told GHOne TV, that not a single health project inherited from the NDC administration, has been abandoned in the region, contrary to the NDC’s claims.



“As we speak, Serwaa, we have completed the Sewua Regional Hospital. It will be commissioned before the elections. The Afari Military Hospital, will be completed before the year ends. The Kumawu District Hospital, has been completed, and hospital staff are already working there. Tepa, Konongo, and Fomena are all actively providing healthcare. So, what is the NDC talking about? Which health project have we abandoned in the region?”



The minister, further challenged the NDC to point to a single hospital project they initiated and completed before leaving office under the John Mahama administration in the region.



“The NDC has been lying that they have built hospitals in the Ashanti Region. I’m challenging them again today to point to just one full hospital they started and completed. If they show me, I will resign today. They have nothing to show; they are just talking,” he said.



An overconfident Simon Osei Mensah, insisted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, would achieve the votes target they had set for the region.



“We have worked very hard in the region. Our roads have seen significant and proper improvement, and I’m confident that we will win this election with candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Our party’s target is 85%, and we will get it as a reward for the work we are doing for the region.



“Look, NPP built the Asafo, Asokwa, and Sofoline Interchanges, and we are currently building Suame Interchange. Can the NDC, show us an interchange they built in Kumasi? I’m going hard this time on NDC—I will expose every lie they throw into the public.”

The Kumasi Central Market, also known as Kejetia Market, is an open-air marketplace in Kumasi, a city in the Ashanti Region. The market has over 8,000 stores and stalls, making it the largest single market in West Africa. About 50,000 people visit the market daily, while there are 20,000 vendors operating in it.

The Kejetia Market, along with the Makola Market in Accra, was established in 1924. It was modelled after British markets to accommodate large numbers of vendors, which spurred a rise in market and street trading in the city. To manage the influx of traders and shoppers, a lorry park was constructed to support transportation needs.

Despite its significance, the market suffered from poor infrastructure and unhygienic conditions due to limited investment. In response, the colonial government attempted to promote large-scale industrialization to curb the growing number of vendors. However, after Ghana’s independence, a substantial portion of the workforce continued to engage in small-scale trading and market activities.

In August 2015, the Government of Ghana unveiled a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the Kejetia Market.

The first phase of the project, initiated under the John Dramani Mahama government, was valued at over US$259 million. This phase involved constructing a modern market with approximately 8,420 stores. The project was completed in late 2018.

The second phase commenced on 2 May 2019 under the Nana Akufo-Addo government and with the support of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene. Estimated to cost US$248 million, this phase is being financed by Deutsche Bank.

Fire outbreaks have been a persistent issue for the Kejetia Market. Notably, in January and March 2016, fires destroyed over 200 shops and vendors’ property, causing significant losses.

Additionally, financial management challenges emerged. On 28 June 2022, the market was disconnected from the national power grid due to unpaid electricity bills that had accumulated over 14 months, amounting to GH¢5.2 million. Power was eventually restored after a 20% payment was made to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).