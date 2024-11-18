Ghanaian Journalists gain insights into climate change issues at COP 29

In alignment with current trends and conversations around Climate Change, a number of Ghanaian journalists from various media houses are attending the 29th edition Conference of Parties (COP29), currently taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The aim is to bolster the Ghanaian media’s understanding of climate change issues, and in this regard, waste management experts, Jospong Group of Companies/Zoomlion Ghana Limited, sent some 25 journalists to the Conference, under the auspices of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

This 10-day conference, ongoing in Baku, Azerbaijan, is focused on the theme “Accelerating Action, Unlocking Opportunities.”

The selected journalists, chosen from diverse media houses across Ghana, will have the invaluable opportunity to gain insights on topics such as climate change mitigation, adaptation strategies, financial mechanisms for climate action, and other relevant issues.

The Jospong Group of Companies, of which Zoomlion is a part, has now instituted support for Ghanaian journalists’ participation in two consecutive COP events, first at COP28 in Dubai and now at COP29, in Baku.

This initiative underscores the Jospong Group’s commitment to strengthening climate advocacy through media engagement. Chief Communications Officer of the Jospong Group, Sophia Kudjordji, emphasised the vital role the media plays in shaping public understanding of climate change.

“It is important for media professionals to stay current with climate trends and possess the insights necessary to deliver accurate and well-rounded reports, both thematically and statistically,” Kudjordji remarked in an interview at the conference site.

“As a leading climate change advocate in Ghana, we are focused on a green revolution, embodying the spirit of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. We can’t achieve these goals without the media by our side.”

Kudjordji further noted that Jospong’s collaboration with the media dates back to 2006, highlighting the group’s unwavering support for journalists over the years as essential partners.

“When development trends are changing worldwide, it’s crucial that we move alongside the media. They are, after all, our most ardent partners in advocacy,” she added. This collaborative approach is aimed at helping journalists accurately convey climate change information to the Ghanaian public, enabling citizens to understand and adopt practical climate adaptation and mitigation strategies.

One of the journalists, Ebenezer Appiah Kubih, Kesben FM Morning Show host, commended the Jospong Group for its consistent backing of media practice in Ghana. He indicated that more such support to the media will equip them to engage in well-informed conversations on the climate crisis and also help them to educate communities to be climate resilient while voicing concerns over the lack of similar support from government ministries.

“Ministries such as Communication and Digitalisation, Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and Sanitation and Water Resources who regularly participate in global climate change forums but rarely include media representatives, missing a critical opportunity.”

The Jospong Group’s initiative is expected to enhance the Ghanaian media’s capacity to educate the public on climate change, thereby empowering communities to take part in climate resilience and sustainability efforts. With greater media literacy on climate issues, Ghana is poised to make strides in aligning with international climate goals, benefitting both the nation and the broader African continent in the fight against climate change.

By empowering journalists to be better equipped and informed, the Jospong Group reaffirms its dedication to environmental sustainability, signaling a path for Ghana and Africa to stay ahead in the race against climate challenges.