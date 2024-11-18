Ada East NCCE organises Parliamentary dialogue for Ada Parliamentary candidates 

By Paul Mamattah

The Ada East office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised a Parliamentary Dialogue for Parliamentary candidates in the Ada Constituency of the Greater Accra region for the constituents to make informed choices.

The debate formed part of NCCE’s activities aimed at promoting policy issues in the electioneering campaign and providing opportunities for the electorate to interrogate aspiring parliamentary candidates to make informed choices during elections.

Although the incumbent Member of Parliament, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) dialogue, the topics asked by the moderators spanned across education, road and infrastructure, healthcare, economy, and employment.

In her welcome address, the Ada East District Director of the NCCE, Madam Faustina Blewusi, underscores the importance of democracy in shaping the collective destiny of individuals and emphasized the significance of free and fair elections as the backbone of a thriving democracy.

She stated that the NCCE promotes issue-based campaigns and advocates for electoral platforms that focus on visions, policies, and plans adding that the upcoming 2024 general election will be a crucial opportunity for Parliamentary candidates to present their plans on various key issues, such as youth employment, security, health, education, disability, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Madam Blewusi pointed out that the NCCE Parliamentary Dialogue aims to provide a platform for candidates to engage with the electorate and discuss their visions for the Ada Constituency saying the platform seeks to facilitate informed decision-making based on the candidates’ visions and policies.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the NCCE, Fredrick Mawuli Agbenu, emphasized the significance of understanding the concerns of both parliamentary candidates and electorates saying the dialogue aims to facilitate a platform for aspiring parliamentarians to address pressing issues such as education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, and the economy which have been identified as the top five priorities for Ghanaians based on the NCCE’s Matter of Concern to the Ghanaian Voter survey conducted during election years.

He raised awareness regarding the issue of money in politics, highlighting the risks associated with candidates or voters who resort to undisclosed or possibly illegitimate funding sources.

Mr. Agbenu cautioned that an overreliance on financial resources in the political arena could potentially deter qualified individuals with innovative ideas from pursuing leadership roles, shifting the focus towards those with financial prowess rather than visionary leadership capabilities.

Furthermore, he urged for a collective responsibility in mitigating the influence of money in politics to ensure that the integrity of the electoral process is upheld.

Mr. Agbenu added that by refraining from demanding or offering monetary incentives, particularly from questionable sources, Ghanaians can contribute towards fostering a political landscape driven by merit and competence rather than financial power pointing out that such an approach could pave the way for a more inclusive and democratic system that prioritizes the interests and welfare of the nation over individual financial influence.

Unveiling her vision for education and health for the Ada Constituency, Dornukie Naa Norteye, the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidate, plans to provide furniture such as desks, tables, chairs, and bunk beds for schools to eliminate bed-on-the-floor patterns.

She also aims to extend pipe-borne water to all schools and sponsor programmes to motivate and reward teachers. Additionally, the aspiring MP intends to establish an ultramodern coding and artificial intelligence centre, improve lighting on school compounds, and create an Education Endowment Fund to support needy students.

On the health front, Dornukie Naa Norteye plans to provide extra beds in clinics and hospitals, sponsor NHIS registration for students, and construct accommodation facilities for health workers. She also aims to sponsor health screenings and improve facilities at child weighing centres.

His proposals focus on improving education and health infrastructure in the Ada Constituency to benefit students and residents.