Empowering smallholder farmers with cutting-edge livestock management technology

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and the Centre for Tropical Livestock Genetics and Health (CTLGH) have launched a real-time livestock monitoring app under the African Asian Dairy Genetics Gains Project (AADGG), aimed at advancing livestock productivity and supporting smallholder farmers. This new tool offers real-time capabilities in livestock health, feed management, and artificial insemination data collection—capabilities previously unavailable with the commonly used Open Data Kit (ODK) system. Crucially, the new app enables users to search and view historical data on individual cows. It is replacing a simpler ODK data-gathering system accessed via a tablet or laptop that was not accessible to farmers and difficult to retrieve data collected.

Developed under the African Asian Dairy Genetics Gains Project (AADGG), the AADGG-Dairy Data App aims to change livestock management for smallholder farmers across sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. The app makes it easier to register farms, farmers and their livestock, enabling the recording of household information, health, breeding, and productivity data on individual cattle by farmers, researchers, and AADGG collaborators. With improved visibility and data quality through this mobile app, efforts to select adaptable, high-yielding dairy genetics for smallholder dairy farmers in Africa and Asia will be significantly strengthened.

The AADGG-Dairy Data App runs on Android smartphones and was rolled out in four African countries, namley, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda and in Nepal earlier this month [September-October] by a multi-national team.

‘The app is a game-changer for us, providing a long-term sustainability path for our data collection. It gives us many more opportunities for data capture and of higher accuracy,’ said Raphael Mrode, ILRI Principal scientist and researcher at CTLGH.

Features and Benefits

Real-Time Data Collection: Enables instant recording and feedback on livestock health, breeding, and productivity.

Enables instant recording and feedback on livestock health, breeding, and productivity. Advanced Modules: With six modules, this app tracks pedigree, milk output, farm size, animal traits, and more, offering comprehensive insights.

With six modules, this app tracks pedigree, milk output, farm size, animal traits, and more, offering comprehensive insights. Historical Data Access: Unlike ODK, the app provides farmers with visibility into past records, enhancing decision-making.

Unlike ODK, the app provides farmers with visibility into past records, enhancing decision-making. User-Friendly Design: Runs on Android smartphones and is designed for accessibility, with future plans for local language translations.

Bridging Challenges with Technology

In a region where smartphone adoption is on the rise—Kenya alone boasts over 34.5 million smartphone users—this app represents an opportunity to bridge the gap in digital tools for agriculture.



‘The app’s interface and real-time feedback solve key challenges faced by farmers, enabling them to better manage their livestock for improved productivity,’ said Jennifer Volk, Senior Information and Data Systems Lead at CTLGH.

Collaborations and Innovations

The app was developed in partnership with Unmiti, a Hyderabad-based software company specializing in agricultural digital tools. With its versatile data-collection modules, it provides invaluable insights into herd health, breeding trends, and farm economics, paving the way for sustainable farming practices.

The app was initially tested and used by performance recording agents, or data collectors, who travel through rural areas to gather critical farming information. While it is not yet available directly to farmers, future plans include translation into local languages to increase accessibility. The app features specialized modules to collect a range of data types, including breeding and insemination data, herd health records, and other productivity metrics, making it a versatile tool for comprehensive livestock management.

‘Once the data starts flowing and the accuracy of the data is verified, we can roll out the app to farmers,’ said Mrode. ‘The cost of collecting the data will also be lower because recording agents won’t have to go out to villages and speak to individual farmers. The farmers will record their own information.’

The development of this app demonstrates ILRI and CTLGH’s dedication to empowering smallholder farmers through innovative solutions. By advancing sustainable livestock management, ILRI and CTLGH invite stakeholders, policymakers, and development partners to join efforts in scaling its impact and transforming farming practices globally.