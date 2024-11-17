NDC joins Dela Edem to extend an apology to former President Kufour

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued an official statement disassociating itself from comments made by one of its members, Comrade Dela Edem, directed at former President John Agyekum Kufour.

The party described the remarks as “unsavoury and distasteful” but noted that Comrade Edem has since retracted his statements and offered an unqualified apology.

In a press release signed by the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC, added its voice to the apology and expressed hope that the matter has been resolved.

The statement emphasized the party’s commitment to respecting the elderly and honoring national statesmen.

“The NDC accords utmost respect to the elderly in our society and honor to our statesmen,” the statement read.

The party also used the opportunity to advise its communicators to remain focused on promoting the policies of its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC’s agenda for the upcoming December 7 elections.

Beyond the internal issue, the NDC raised concerns about what it described as an increasing trend of fake news being spread by individuals allegedly affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP). The statement accused some NPP operatives, including known communicators and Presidential Staffers, of manufacturing and disseminating false information to mislead the public.

“The media must be on high alert for purveyors of fake news,” the NDC cautioned, urging journalists to call out such actions and ensure perpetrators face the full force of the law.

The press release concluded with a call for vigilance as the nation prepares for the general elections, stressing the need for truthful and constructive public discourse.