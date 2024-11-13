YEA Partners Fisheries Commission, Military to train youth in fish farming

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Fisheries Commission and Ghana’s 66 Artillery Regiment to launch a youth training programme focused on fish farming.

This collaboration, aims to empower young Ghanaians with skills in the growing aquaculture sector, while contributing to Ghana’s economic growth.

At the signing event, YEA CEO, Kofi Baah Agyepong, underscored the agency’s commitment to job creation and skill development through innovative partnerships.

“This MoU represents our shared commitment to create jobs through innovative ideas in a booming market,” Mr Agyepong said, adding “The fundamental mandate of the YEA is to create jobs, and we continue to achieve this across diverse sectors.”

Agyepong, detailed that the YEA will fully fund the training, aiming to enroll 1,000 youth in the initial phase.

Each trainee, will receive a monthly stipend of GH¢ 500 to cover basic living expenses during the programme.

Agyepong, also emphasized the YEA’s broader impact, noting that the agency, has trained 10,000 young people across a range of artisanal and technical skills, with an additional cohort of 10,000 currently undergoing training in trades such as tiling, plumbing, auto mechanics, and IT.

“We’re building people up with skill development and entrepreneurship across the nation,” he added.

The Fisheries Commission’s representative, expressed strong support for the program, connecting it to the Commission’s “Aquaculture for Food and Jobs” initiative, which focuses on boosting fish production and providing decent jobs.

“Our vision is to increase fish production and create jobs for youth and women,” the representative stated. “This collaboration with YEA will help us realize that vision.”

Lt. Colonel Jalali Din Ibrahim of the 66 Artillery Regiment, expressed pride in the partnership, pledging the regiment’s support to ensure the program’s success.

“We’re pleased to collaborate and help this project reach its full potential,” he said.

This aquaculture programme is the latest step in YEA’s strategic efforts to address unemployment through skills development and economic opportunity, with fish farming chosen for its booming presence in local markets.

The agency hopes to foster both immediate job creation and long-term sustainability, empowering Ghanaian youth while meeting the country’s growing demand for fish products.

A Seven-Member Committee, has also been commissioned to oversee the activities relating to the project.

Members of the Committee include, Lt. Col. Jalali Din Ibrahim, Lt. (Gen) Kojo Edem Agezo, Sub Lt. Sebastian Osabarima, Dr Lawrence Armah Ahiah, Jenifer Viglo and Fordjour.