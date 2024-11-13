Mahama and Bawumia to grace the 2024 Maari Bowu Festival in Accra

Under the auspices of the Tem Awurana Council, the Greater Accra Region, is set to celebrate the highly anticipated 2024 Maari Bowu festival on the theme; “Celebrating Tem Heritage: Our Culture, Our Voice In Ghana’s Future.”

The festival promises to be a vibrant showcase of Tem culture and tradition, bringing together community members and dignitaries alike.

The festival will feature notable attendees, including the Greater Accra Regional Tem Kotokoli Chief and President of the Tem Awurana Council, Wuro Alhaji Salifu Haruna (Kaaka Laasi Waagbor Faala), and the overlord of Tem Kotokoli Ghana, Dawood Chedre Brenai II, who serves as the President of the Tem Divisional Council Ghana.

Former President John Mahama and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, are also confirmed as the distinguished guests of honour, adding a significant political presence to the celebrations.

The festivities will kick off with the highly anticipated crowning of Tem Aliya Kozor at the Miss Tem Ghana grand finale, scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 2024, at the National Theater, starting at 3:00 pm. This event will highlight the beauty and poise of young women representing the Tem community.

Following the pageant, the festival will feature an exciting Horse Procession and traditional Horse Dancing, known as the Awenja Dance, on Friday, November 15, 2024.

This colourful event will take place at the Madina Zongo Zura Park, also referred to as Sakora Park, commencing at 3:00 pm.

The festival will culminate in a grand durbar of chiefs at the Madina Astro Turf Park, where leaders and community members, will come together to honour the rich cultural tapestry of the Tem people.

The festival stands as a testament to the enduring spirit and vibrant culture of the Tem people, reinforcing their vital role in the nation’s cultural landscape.