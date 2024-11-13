Beyond Burns International walks 5km to raise support for burn victims

By Lucy Baagyei-Danso

As part of the maiden World Burns Week celebration, Beyond Burns International, organized a 5-kilometer walk to raise awareness about burns, their causes, and the journey to recovery for survivors.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from various communities, with supporters walking from Tesano, Abeka, Lapaz, North Industrial Area, and other neighborhoods.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to advocate for the rights and well-being of burn survivors across the country.

Participants in the walk, carried placards bearing powerful messages aimed at addressing the stigma and discrimination faced by burn survivors.

Some of the messages called for equal opportunities in the job market, emphasizing the right of burn survivors to dignified and decent employment.

The event not only served as a platform for advocacy but also aimed to educate the public on the importance of support, inclusion, and empowerment for burn victims.

Judith Cato Addison, the Executive Director of Beyond Burns International, expressed her gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the walk. She particularly acknowledged the Korle-Bu Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery Unit and the Ghana Police Service for their invaluable partnership.

According to her, the collaboration with the medical and law enforcement bodies was instrumental in ensuring the smooth execution of the event, which drew attention to the often-overlooked issues faced by burn survivors.

“We are thrilled with the turnout and support we’ve received today. The walk is a significant step towards breaking the silence on burns and addressing the discrimination faced by survivors. Everyone deserves a chance at a normal life, free from prejudice, and this event is a testament to that commitment,” said Mrs. Addison.

She further highlighted the importance of social integration for burn victims, emphasizing the need for community support in helping survivors rebuild their lives.

The walk marks the beginning of what Beyond Burns International hopes to be an annual event aimed at raising awareness on burns prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation. Burns are one of the leading causes of disability worldwide, yet there is limited public discourse around the challenges faced by survivors.

The organization seeks to bridge this gap by promoting education on burns safety and advocating for policies that support the rights of survivors.

Beyond Burns International has been at the forefront of burn advocacy in Ghana, offering support services ranging from psychological counseling to skills training for burn survivors. The partnership with the Korle-Bu Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery Unit is particularly crucial, as it provides victims with access to specialized care and treatment.

The collaboration with the Ghana Police Service also underscores the importance of safety and security, ensuring that such public events are conducted seamlessly.

Burns survivors often face significant social and economic challenges, including stigmatization and limited access to job opportunities. Through initiatives like the 5km walk, Beyond Burns International aims to change the narrative, advocating for equal treatment and opportunities for burn survivors.

The organization’s mission is to create a society where burn victims are not defined by their scars but are empowered to lead fulfilling lives.

As the walk came to a close, participants gathered for a brief ceremony where Mrs. Addison reiterated the need for continued advocacy and support. She encouraged the public to be more inclusive, urging policymakers and businesses to consider the unique challenges faced by burn survivors. The event concluded with a call to action for increased public education on burns prevention and the establishment of more support systems for victims.

With this year’s World Burns Week being a maiden celebration, Beyond Burns International has set a strong precedent for future events. The organization plans to expand its reach in the coming years, hoping to include more stakeholders, survivors, and advocates in its mission to champion the rights of burn victims in Ghana and beyond.