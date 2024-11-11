Beyond Burns Int. secures help for two kids left in boiling soup

By Patrick Biddah

Two kids, Six year old Lordina and two year -old Reindorf, who suffered hot liquid burns, have had the effect of their injuries mitigated, following the intervention of a Non- Governmental Organisation with the name Beyond Burns International.

This support which has helped them to manage their injuries, has come in terms of financial and advocacy support.

According to the parents of the six year old , an unknown person deliberately dumped the child in boiling soup, when she was almost a year old and she has had one of her legs amputated, because of the level of injuries she suffered.

The two year-old on his part, fell in a boiling light soup and has been undergoing treatment for six months, making him to walk in bandage.

The Executive Director of Beyond Burns International, Mrs. Judith Cato Addison, who herself is a victim of burns, explained that she was motivated by the plight of victims, who are normally not able to pay the high cost of treatments.

Speaking at the first burns symposium to mark the World Burns Week in Accra on November 8, 2024, Mrs .Cato Addison, bemoan the level of rejection by families of burn victims, which led to the establishment of the Beyond Burns International to give hope and comfort to the victims.

“ Apart from providing medical assistance, advocacy and awareness, support services, partnership and fundraising activities to support victims, Beyond Burns Intl also work directly with victims and caregivers by encouraging them never to give up and offering counselling sessions”, she added.

In her view, many victims who suffer these neglect, stand the risk of making wrong and uninformed choices, which would worsen their already bad traumatic condition.

According to her, it is at this stage that counselling become critical and that is where Beyond Burns International comes in to offer care to aid their survival.

There are no known national data on burn mortality, but it is estimated that every 300,000 people, die annually in Ghana, because out of every 100 burn cases to the hospital, 21 of them will die.

She, therefore expressed the need to protect children from burnt wounds, emanating from acid pouring, hot water and hot soup.

The symposium was under the theme: “The Hidden Cost of Burns”.

The Director of the Korle-Bu Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Unit, Dr Opoku Ampomah, who was at the function, entreated all to ensure they prevent burns from happening.

According to him, there is the need for Ghanaians to show more care and priority for their safety at home and at the workplace to reduce burn cases.

He said, the commonest burn cases in children in the country, is hot water, hot soup and general hot substances.

This, he said exposes the careless nature of caregivers and parents, the neglect of work safety protocols, and lack of personal safety.

In the event of any burn, he advised victims to apply normal water on the affected parts.

He warned against running around to put out fire on an individual’s dress, saying running around further fan the fire and make it spread.

He advised victims to rather roll on the ground to quench the fire first and later report to the hospital.