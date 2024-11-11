Galamsey has implications for the fight against corruption – Godfred Dame

By Prince Ahenkorah

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has stated that the activities of galamsey, have a direct impact on the fight against corruption in Ghana.

He highlighted that galamsey represents a serious crime that transcends political boundaries, emphasizing that the fight against it should remain non-partisan.

Godfred Dame, highlighted that government commitment to combating galamsey includes the establishment of special courts dedicated to prosecuting individuals involved in illegal mining activities.

This strategic move is aimed at ensuring that those engaged in galamsey are held accountable and face the legal consequences of their actions.

He pointed out that every high court in Ghana possesses the jurisdiction to handle cases related to galamsey, thereby expanding the legal framework to address this pressing issue.

Refuting claims that the fight against galamsey is uncertain, the Attorney General affirmed that he receives cases related to illegal mining on a regular basis, approximately every two to three days.

He said that the frequency of case submissions indicates ongoing legal action and reinforces the government’s resolve to tackle galamsey head on.

Yeboah Dame, further announced his plans to convene a meeting with the Chief Justice, alongside representatives from organized labour, to discuss the multifaceted issues surrounding galamsey and strategize on effective measures to combat it.

The Attorney General, discussed legislative actions aimed at justifying the impact of galamsey on the environment and society.

He mentioned the government’s intention to revoke the Legislative Instrument (L.I) 2462, which currently permits mining activities in forest reserves.

He expressed the believe that Parliament would soon reconvene to address this matter, despite adjourning indefinitely; stressing that the inability of Parliament to sit has delayed the revocation of this law.

He believes that revoking L.I. 2462 is a crucial step in reinforcing the legal framework necessary to protect Ghana’s natural resources and curb illegal mining activities.

During the interview, the Attorney General also addressed the issue of enforcement, particularly regarding the prosecution of young individuals engaged in galamsey while the financiers of these operations often evade scrutiny.

Yeboah Dame acknowledged the complexities of prosecution, stating that investigations are conducted based on available evidence.

He noted that, while there has been public discourse regarding Akonta Mining, he has not yet received a formal docket related to the entity.