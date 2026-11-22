The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is developing a dedicated legal and regulatory framework for financial technology (fintech) companies as part of efforts to promote innovation, attract investment and strengthen Ghana’s digital financial ecosystem.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, said the proposed framework would provide clear, fit-for-purpose regulations to support the growth of fintech businesses while ensuring the safety and soundness of the financial sector.

He said this at the maiden edition of the Investment Summit 2026, organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) in Accra, where he spoke on the topic, “Fintech and the Future of Financial Services in Ghana.”

Dr. Asiama said Ghana’s financial sector had reached an important stage, having established a strong digital payments infrastructure, restored financial stability and introduced new frameworks to support innovation.

He, however, noted that the next challenge was to translate increased financial access into actual usage, innovation, investment, job creation and shared prosperity.

“The task before us now is to turn access into real usage, into innovation, into lasting value and investment into jobs and shared prosperity for all Ghanaians,” he said.

He stressed that the Bank of Ghana recognised fintech companies as important partners in building a faster, more inclusive and innovative financial system.

According to him, the central bank was advancing several reforms, including the establishment of fintech innovation hubs to support young innovators and businesses developing solutions for the future of finance.

The Bank is also advancing an open banking framework to facilitate the secure sharing of customer data, with their consent, among authorised financial service providers to promote the development of tailored financial services.

Dr. Asiama further disclosed that guidelines for digital credit service providers were being implemented to ensure that digital lending practices were fair, transparent and sustainable for borrowers.

On digital payments, he said the Bank would continue to strengthen connectivity across the financial ecosystem to enable seamless, instant and secure transfers between bank accounts, mobile money wallets and other payment platforms.

“Our objective is simple: every payment should be as fast, as affordable, and as convenient as sending a text message,” he stated.

He also underscored the importance of cybersecurity and consumer protection, warning that the expansion of digital financial services was accompanied by increasingly complex cyber threats.

He said the revised Cyber and Information Security Directive 2026 was intended to raise industry standards for safeguarding financial systems, protecting customer data and securing access to financial services.

On regional financial integration, the Governor said the Bank of Ghana was working with African partners to reduce the cost, complexity and time associated with cross-border payments.

He disclosed that, under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Digital Trade Protocol, the Bank was collaborating with the Ministry of Trade on a mutual recognition agreement on digital services involving seven other African countries.

He also cited the fintech passporting programme being pursued in collaboration with the National Bank of Rwanda as an example of how regulatory cooperation could create opportunities for innovation, investment and financial inclusion across the continent.

Touching on virtual assets, Dr. Asiama said the passage of the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 (Act 1154), had provided Ghana with a clear legal framework for regulating the sector.

He said the Virtual Assets Coordinating Committee, inaugurated in August 2026, bringing together the Bank of Ghana, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other stakeholders, was finalising guidelines to enable the licensing of eligible operators.

The Bank, he added, was also implementing a National Virtual Asset Literacy Initiative to educate the public on the opportunities and risks associated with virtual assets.

He expressed optimism that Ghana could emerge as a leading digital finance and virtual asset hub in West Africa, but cautioned that such ambitions must be anchored on trust, sound regulation and strong consumer protection.

Dr. Asiama further revealed that the Bank had established specialised departments for artificial intelligence, data analytics and virtual assets to strengthen its capacity to respond to developments in the rapidly evolving financial sector.

He assured prospective investors that Ghana offered a large and growing base of digitally active customers, one of the continent’s most interoperable payment systems, an accessible regulator and a strategic gateway to the West African market.

“Our doors are open, and we encourage you to engage with us early,” he said, adding that the Bank preferred early engagement with industry players to provide regulatory guidance and promote compliance rather than wait until enforcement became necessary.

He reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to serving as a firm regulator, a fair partner and a committed enabler of growth, stressing that innovation must be supported by trust and proportionate regulatory oversight.

“Fintechs are our partners in building a faster financial system that is more inclusive and more innovative. Innovation without trust does not survive,” he said.