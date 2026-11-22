President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to sustain fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability, saying a predictable economic environment is critical to enabling businesses to plan, invest and expand.

He said Ghana had emerged from an economic crisis and has been witnessing signs of stability over the past two years, a development he described as important for the survival and growth of businesses.

“Stability is important for businesses. You cannot run a successful business when the currency is deteriorating every day,” President Mahama said.

He made the assertion at the 22nd edition of the Ghana Club 100 Awards in Accra, organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) to recognise the country’s top-performing companies.

The President explained that exchange rate volatility could undermine business operations, particularly when companies had to import raw materials and pay for them after the value of the local currency had depreciated.

“You have to order your raw materials at the time you place the order; your currency is, say, GH¢1. By the time you have to make the payment, it has moved from GH¢1 to GH¢5. No business can thrive in an environment like that,” he stated.

According to him, government had a responsibility to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, warning that businesses suffered the most when governments mismanaged the economy.

“Businesses suffer the most when the government is irresponsible, because you see the value of your investments being eroded,” he said.

President Mahama expressed hope that the stability achieved, economic growth and declining interest rates would be sustained, stressing that political leadership had a responsibility to ensure long-term economic predictability.

He consequently gave an assurance that his administration would maintain fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability.

“I can assure you, and I pledge to you, that as long as I’m president, we will maintain the fiscal discipline and the macroeconomic stability we have achieved,” he declared.

The President also pointed to improved access to credit, saying commercial banks and financial institutions are increasingly approaching businesses to offer loans, unlike in previous years when government securities were considered safer investment options.

He attributed the development to the government’s reduced reliance on domestic borrowing, which, according to him, had created more liquidity within the financial system and reduced the crowding out of the private sector.

“Today, the government is not crowding out the private sector, and so there’s more liquidity in the financial institutions. And so they must put that money to work,” he said.

He added that the responsibility of the government is to ensure that the economy remains stable and predictable enough for businesses to make long-term investment decisions.

However, President Mahama acknowledged that challenges remained, particularly regarding efficiency within the country’s logistical value chain.

He urged businesses to take advantage of the government’s proposed $10 billion New Economy Programme, which seeks to transform the structure of the Ghanaian economy through investments across eight strategic pillars.

The President stressed that the private sector, rather than government, would be responsible for driving the programme, with the government playing an enabling role.

“The government is going to be an enabler. We’re not going to be the operator of the new economy. The new economy will be implemented by the private sector,” he said.

He therefore challenged Ghanaian businesses, particularly companies listed on the Ghana Club 100, to position themselves to benefit from the investment opportunities under the programme instead of allowing foreign companies to dominate the emerging sectors.

“We must not wait and let companies from outside come and take over the new economy,” he cautioned.

President Mahama identified tourism, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, agribusiness, irrigation, textiles and garments among the sectors expected to benefit from the programme, urging businesses to study its eight pillars and identify areas where they could participate.

He further commended companies that had remained operational and continued investing in Ghana despite difficult economic conditions over the years.

According to him, their commitment had helped sustain businesses and preserve jobs for Ghanaians through periods of economic difficulty.

“Some of you have been in this from the very beginning. There are years when we’ve been happy, business has been good, but in many years where business has been bad and yet for many of you, you didn’t close your businesses and move away,” he said.

He praised the companies for believing in Ghana and continuing to contribute to the economy, while welcoming new start-ups making an impact in the business sector.

The President also encouraged companies that placed between 81st and 100th positions in this year’s rankings to work towards improving their performance in subsequent editions, expressing hope that they would eventually make it into the top three.

He said the awards are an opportunity for the country to celebrate businesses whose investments, innovation, and job creation continue to contribute to national economic development.