Major 1Politics

Mahama campaign team slams Ben Ephson over false accusations

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, has strongly asserted that Mahama is incorruptible.

This statement comes in response to a recent publication by The Daily Dispatch, owned by Ben Ephson, which alleged that some appointees in Mahama’s previous administration spent over $8 million on luxury properties in Dubai.

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 25, Bawah Mogtari criticized Ben Ephson for attempting to tarnish former President Mahama’s reputation. She accused Ephson of ignoring the widespread corruption in the current Akufo-Addo administration and trying to divert attention from the critical issue of state capture.

Bawah Mogtari ,condemned the story as a “syndicated” effort to distract the public and defame Mahama’s character.

“The recent NPP syndicated story, deviously using Mahama’s name as a distraction, is just another ploy to divert attention from the alarming state capture that is unfolding under this administration. The looting of state lands and properties has reached unprecedented levels and has been a topic of discussion in the past few weeks. This syndicated story is, therefore, just another diversion to distract the public’s attention.”

More Read

Sammy Gyamfi raises concerns over future viability of new phase of Tema-Mpakadan Railway project

Mahama enskinned Kouro Sabinwero Wajia I of Buwaa for his honesty and visionary leadership
Mahama expresses confidence in Prof. Opoku-Agyemang becoming the first female Vice President of Ghana
BREAKING: NDC National Executive Committee officially confirms Naana Jane as Mahama’s running mate

She declared that the false accusations by Ben Ephson and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot damage Mahama’s reputation, emphasizing that Mahama, has been vindicated from their persistent smear campaigns.

“No amount of loose and imagined associations from Ben Ephson and his NPP friends can overturn this immutable fact that Mahama stands vindicated from all their mudslinging.”

Mogtari reaffirmed that Mahama is determined to reclaim the presidency and implement a comprehensive economic revitalization plan for Ghana.

She also vowed that Mahama would ensure accountability and transparency by investigating and prosecuting corrupt officials within the current NPP administration accused of malfeasance and mismanagement.

“Rest assured, Mr. Mahama will reclaim the presidency to revitalize Ghana’s economy and hold corrupt NPP officials accountable.”

You Might Also Like

Sammy Gyamfi raises concerns over future viability of new phase of Tema-Mpakadan Railway project

Mahama enskinned Kouro Sabinwero Wajia I of Buwaa for his honesty and visionary leadership

Mahama expresses confidence in Prof. Opoku-Agyemang becoming the first female Vice President of Ghana

BREAKING: NDC National Executive Committee officially confirms Naana Jane as Mahama’s running mate

Share this Article
Previous Article YEA lists 1,452 companies in inaugural BEAP rollout
Next Article SSNIT rejected my 34-year son’s US$200m
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Ministers abandoned 2.37 million Euros ambulances
Business Major 1
SSNIT rejected my 34-year son’s US$200m
Business Major 1
Mahama campaign team slams Ben Ephson over false accusations
Major 1 Politics
YEA lists 1,452 companies in inaugural BEAP rollout
Business Major 1
Lost your password?