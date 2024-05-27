Western region Chiefs applaud GNPC for projects

The Western Regional House of Chiefs, says it is pleased with the numerous capital projects executed for them by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The Vice President of the House, Awulae Angama Tu Agyan in a meeting between them and management of GNPC led by the new Chief Executive, numerated several projects the Corporation, has spearheaded for them to make the running of the Regional House of Chiefs, smoother for them.

GNPC, built us this beautiful office edifice we are occupying recently. They also got us an accommodation block, where we can occupy and rest whenever we come for meetings, he noted.

On behalf of the entire Western Region, Awulae Angama Tu Agyan, expressed their appreciation for what the Corporation was doing to give the region a facelift.

According to the Vice President of the House, the entire Western Region, has really benefited from the benevolence of the Corporation, and they do not take that for granted. He said, “What GNPC is doing here in the Western Region is very beautiful and commendable”.

“Look at that beautiful Operational Headquarters the Corporation has put up here which is ready for commissioning.”

Awulae, also acknowledged the hospitals and schools the Ghana National Oil Company is constructing across the Western region, which will go a long way to make life better for people, we really appreciate every single thing GNPC is doing for us in the Western Region.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko, gave the Mr Dadzie his fullest assurance that, his office would ensure he succeeds when the GNPC boss and some of his management members paid a courtesy call on him in Takoradi.

The visit was for Mr Dadzie to officially introduce himself to the Minister and the Western Regional Coordinating Council as the new head of the Ghana national oil company.

Joseph Dadzie, took office on May 2, 2024, after his predecessor Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah resigned as the CEO of the Corporation.

Mr Okyere Darko, in his remarks reminded the GNPC boss of the critical role the Corporation plays in the governance of the country. He noted that “the success of the government in the Western Region depends on GNPC”.

The Regional Minister said it is for this reason that he will implore the new CEO to ensure that all developmental projects started by GNPC in the region and have been stalled, are completed.

According to him, Mr Dadzie should see himself as “the CEO who is going to score the goal for the government in the 2024 elections”.

As President Nana Akufo-Addo readies to commission the ultra-modern Operational Headquarters of the GNPC in Takoradi, the Regional Minister advocated that new staff recruitment to supplement the workforce in Takoradi are mostly recruited from the Western Region to appease the Chiefs and people in the region.

On his part, the GNPC CEO showed appreciation to the Regional Minister and the entire Coordinating Council for the support they have always offered the Corporation.

Mr Dadzie particularly thanked Mr Okyere Darko for the role he played in helping the Corporation secure the land on which its state-of-the-art Operational Headquarters is situated.

He said, “In 2016, the President had promised the people we were going to put up the operational head office and through your valuable contribution and assistance and sometimes I dare say, bulldozing your way through, we’ve been able to complete the operational head office”.

Mr Dadzie among other things told the Western Regional Minister, he was there with his entourage to ascertain from him any inputs and counsel he has for them to help them do things better for the Corporation and Ghana in general.

“We are also here to also listen to you because you are the political overlord of this region to also find out whether there are things that we can do better”, Mr. Dadzie noted.

Responding to the Regional Minister’s concerns on stalled GNPC developmental projects and employment for indigenes, Mr Dadzie assured the minister the board of the Corporation has met over those projects and some actions are being initiated to ensure the continuation of the projects.

Concerning employment opportunities for indigenes, Joseph Dadzie told the minister “For starters, the low-hanging fruits; security, cleaning, must be given to the people in the Western Region.”

“For actual employment, even though I am the managing director, I am not the final say on that, but I am sure the people who need to be employed at the operational head office, priority would be given to the people of the Western Region”.

According to Mr Dadzie, all other concerns tabled by the minister would be given the currency they deserve at the board level and promised to push for them to be considered.

Accompanying the CEO were Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, General Manager of Strategy and Investment, Prof. Kwesi Amponsah-Tawiah, General Manager of Human Resources, Dr Dominic Eduah, Executive Director, of GNPC Foundation, Kingsley Asare, Manager in-charge of Works and Senior Staff Association President, Eric Kwadwo Asare.