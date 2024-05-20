Major 2Politics

Speaker Bagbin donates Public Address System to Ghana Law School

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has donated a state-of-the-art public address system to the Ghana School of Law. 

This follows a personal promise he made to the school in February this year when the school held its matriculation ceremony to induct newly admitted students into the two year professional law degree programme. 

The gesture is to enhance educational infrastructure in legal institutions. 

In a remark, Speaker Bagbin bemoaned the poor nature of infrastructure in the school. According to him is was sad to observe that governments over the years have not done much to improve the infrastructure needs of the school especially when one considers the great products the institution continues to produce and their contribution to national development. 

He called on old students of the school to focus some attention to the school to extend support in whatever form. 

The Director of the School Barima Yaw Kodei Oppong who led a delegation of the school’s management for the formal presentation of the equipments expressed profound gratitude to the Speaker for the gesture. He added that the donation will significantly improve improve standards by providing the necessary tools for future legal practice to thrive. 

He called on other old students to also support the institution in whatever way possible. 

The public address system, which includes advanced speakers, and an integrated control system, is expected to significantly enhance the auditory quality in lecture halls and during important events at the school. 

This donation is part of Speaker Bagbin’s broader initiative to support educational institutions across the country. Over the past year, he has made several contributions to schools and other institutions of higher learning emphasizing his belief in the transformative power of education.

