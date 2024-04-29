Law School SRC Presidential race: It is OTTING 

A former University of Ghana SRC President, Daniel Otting, has been tipped to win the Law School SRC Presidential Race.

His support is coming from diverse students’ groups which believe in his vision.

The Law School will be electing its SRC Administration in less than a week.

However, it is noted that administration not only for the students themselves but also to be inherited by potential Law Students for the 2024/2025 academic year who neither have knowledge of nor say in who they elect.

This decision, according to many of the students, must not be taken lightly or likely by any principled and patriotic mind, especially, as to who leads the next SRC as president and I settle on that.

They are calling for experience and character as a hallmark for choosing their President.

According to Barima Sarpong, all three (3) gentlemen vying for the position of SRC president are my good friends, but it is not enough to have good intentions when it comes to carrying out a mandate like they are about to bestow.

“In my corporate and political endeavours, when the heat of the test is on, without EXPERIENCE and CHARACTER, the verdict is uncontested, that; the good intentions will surely melt to nothing. It must always be backed by character and experience.

Experience, our elders say, is a good teacher. Admittedly, the three candidates have had some life experiences in many areas, however, Daniel OTTING Awuah, having been elected SRC President of the University of Ghana in the 2017/2018 academic year, stands out as the most experienced in what the three seek to be (SRC President).

In the GSL SRC presidential election where there is a higher stake within a shorter tenure, “trial and error” SHOULD NOT be elected over “tried and tested” leadership. WHY NOT OTTING?”

He said, the student body is fortunate to have Otting’s character as honest, humble, respectful, and responsible long before he showed interest in vying for the position of SRC President.

He stated that: “In the crucial moments and situations of sensitive decisions and rival interests, it is the character and experience of the elected that come to aid the best interest of the electorates to prevail.

Otting offers the value of both CHARACTER and EXPERIENCE. WHY NOT OTTING?

Otting’s honesty will come into play at the decision table where all eyes or no eyes will be on him. W

HY NOT OTTING?

His humility as always will drive him to listen and reason with you as the people who are the source of his power as president.”

In another vein, Ransford Kwame Biney also appealed to his colleagues to vote for Otting as president.

He said: “As we gear up for the upcoming SRC leadership, I want to take a moment to share with you why I believe Daniel OTTING is the best candidate for the SRC President of GSL. Having known him for a relatively long time, I have witnessed firsthand his dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to serving student bodies.

I dare to say that this is not a mere political statement because the people (students) who have known OTTING personally will surely attest to this fact.”

He stated reasons why he thinks Otting deserves the position saying that

“1. Experience: OTTING has demonstrated sound and apt leadership abilities considering his tenure at the University of Ghana SRC (2017/18) [arguably one of the biggest students’ leadership platforms] as the SRC PRESIDENT. He has the knowledge and expertise to effectively represent our interests and address the issues that matter most to us.

2. Vision: OTTING has a clear vision for GSL. He has outlined, over the past weeks and during the SRC Debate his plans to improve the very relevant areas or aspects of student life, ensuring that our voices are heard and our needs are met in this relatively short period that he seeks to lead us.

3. Integrity: OTTING is a person of integrity and honesty. He values transparency and accountability and holds firmly these principles, in high esteem. His decisions are always guided by what is best for the student body as a whole.

4. Approachability: OTTING is approachable and accessible to all students. He actively seeks out feedback and input from peers, demonstrating a genuine commitment to representing our diverse interests and concerns.”

He charged students to consider and vote for Otting in the upcoming elections so that together, they can work towards a brighter and more inclusive future for all students.