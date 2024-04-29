NDC calls for action on Stinking Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited scandal

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called for the called for the immediate termination of all illegal contracts entered into between Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) according to the party these contracts have raised serious concerns about their legality and transparency.

The NDC also called for full transparency in the matter insisting on the immediate publication of the KPMG investigative report on the dealings between SML and the GRA adding that the report’s findings could shed further light on the extent of the scandal.

Briefing the media on the stinking SML scandal at the Moment of Truth series in Accra, National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, furthermore demanded the retrieval of all payments made by the government to SML under these illegal agreements which according to him, this restitution is necessary to mitigate the financial consequences of the scandal.

He urged that all individuals involved in the awarding of illegal contracts and the subsequent illegal payments to SML be prosecuted. The party emphasized the need for accountability and holding those responsible for the scandal to justice.

The National Communications Officer of the party emphasized that the NDC, under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, would not recognize the illegal contracts between the government of Ghana and SML if they assume office in 2025 and pledged the party’s commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability within the government.

Sammy Gyamfi expressed deep concern over the alleged attempts made by the scandal-riddled Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to conceal acts of corruption.

According to him, these acts of corruption stem from the illegal awarding of contracts by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, facilitated through the GRA and the Ministry of Finance, to SML stating that initially, there was hesitancy in making the details of the audit public.

However, the Presidency recently released partial portions of KPMG’s investigative report on the matter despite the limited information disclosed, the report has raised significant concerns regarding potential corruption and the misuse of public funds.

Sammy Gyamfi condemned these alleged acts of corruption and emphasized the need for transparency and accountability within the government.

He asserted that the people of Ghana deserve to know the full extent of the corruption allegations and expect swift action to be taken against those involved and vowed that the NDC will continue advocating for the truth and justice to protect the interests of the Ghanaian people.

Sammy Gyamfi disclosed that a company called SML was incorporated just 37 days after the NPP government assumed power in 2017 saying that; the stated capital of the company was a mere GH¢10,000, and the sole shareholder and Chief Executive Officer is one Mr. Evans Adusei, who also runs a timber company called Evans Timbers Limited.

He alleged that barely four months after SML’s incorporation, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, through the GRA, sought to engage the fledgling company to provide transaction audit services at the port, through sole-sourcing.

Sammy Gyamfi pointed out that between June and September 2017, the GRA made three separate requests to the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) for approval to engage SML in this manner, but all three requests were refused.

Sammy Gyamfi noted that SML, being an offshoot of a timber company, had no prior experience in revenue assurance or transaction auditing, making the GRA’s attempts to sole-source the contract even more questionable stating that the PPA’s refusal to approve was because the requests did not meet the mandatory requirements of the Public Procurement Act.

This revelation raises serious questions about the integrity of the Akufo-Addo administration’s procurement practices and its apparent attempts to award lucrative government contracts to newly formed, inexperienced companies with ties to the ruling party.

The NDC National Communications Officer strongly criticized the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government, stating that the illegal transactions conducted by the government are deceptive, unnecessary, and harmful to the nation.

He argued that the payments made by the government to SML, amounting to GH¢1,061,054,778, are illegal and have caused significant financial damage to the country.

Despite this, the NDC expresses its lack of surprise at the government’s decision to allow SML to continue providing downstream petroleum audit services, which were also obtained unlawfully, while only recommending the termination of other illicit contracts.