Bawumia accused of nepotism: Family appointments raise concerns

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, has come under fire for appointing several family members and close associates of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife to key positions within the government, raising concerns among the public.

This comes after the NPP, had previously accused the former President Mahama administration of running a “nepotistic government” before the 2016 elections.

However, it appears that the current administration, is the one that is running a nepotistic government.

Among the controversial appointments with close ties to the Vice President is Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, the father-in-law of Dr Bawumia, who has been named as a Special Envoy to the United Arab Emirates. This appointment has raised eyebrows, as critics argue that it contradicts the NPP’s stance against nepotism.

Furthermore, Abu Ramadan, Dr Bawumia’s brother-in-law, has been appointed as the Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO). This appointment has sparked further criticism, as it is seen as another example of favouritism within the government.

Mumuni Abdulai Bawumia, Dr Bawumia’s brother, has also been given a prominent role as the Technical Advisor to the Minister of Interior. This appointment has raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest and calls into question the transparency and fairness of the government’s decision-making process.

The list of family appointments continues with Fawzy Ramadan, the brother of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, who has been appointed as her special assistant. This appointment has drawn criticism for further consolidating power within the Bawumia family.

Lariba Zuweira Abudu, sister of Dr Bawumia, has also been in the spotlight for her appointment as a former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority and Minister for Gender and Social Protection from December 2022 to January 2024. This appointment has raised concerns about the potential for conflicts of interest and the fair distribution of opportunities within the government.

These appointments have sparked public outcry and have led to accusations of hypocrisy against the NPP administration. Critics argue that these appointments contradict the party’s previous claims of fighting nepotism and favouritism in government.

The opposition National Democratic Congress and Civil Society Organizations, have called for transparency and accountability in government appointments, urging President Akufo-Addo to prioritize meritocracy and the best interests of the nation.

They argue that appointing family members and close associates undermines public trust and hinders the government’s ability to effectively govern.