GeneralMajor 2

Passing of Mrs. Mawuena Dumor Trebarh: Funeral arrangements announced

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Dumor and allied families have announced the funeral arrangements for the late Mrs. Mawuena Adzo Dumor Trebarh, who passed away on April 10, 2024.

The burial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra. The service is scheduled to begin at 7:00 am, and attendees are requested to wear black attire. The burial itself will be a private affair.

A Thanksgiving service will follow on Sunday, June 30, 2024, also at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra, starting at 9:30 am. For this service, the attire will be black and white.

In the days leading up to the funeral, friends and sympathizers are invited to sign a book of condolence at the residence of Prof. Ernest Dumor, Mawuena’s father. Additionally, messages and tributes can be sent via WhatsApp to 0538876975, emailed to [email protected], or posted on the Facebook page “Mawuena Adzo Dumor Memorial.”

For media inquiries, please contact Ms. Dzifa Gomashie on the following number; 0539559773.

More Read

Condolences pour in for Mawuena Trebarh as family prepares farewell

Sister of late Komla Dumor, Mawuena Trebarh dies at 51

Email Address: [email protected]

Mrs. Mawuena Dumor Trebarh will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. The family appreciates the support and condolences they have received during this difficult time.

You Might Also Like

Condolences pour in for Mawuena Trebarh as family prepares farewell

Sister of late Komla Dumor, Mawuena Trebarh dies at 51

Share this Article
Previous Article Opuni’s Case: Reconsider the decision to change the original panel in the appeal – LINSOD to Supreme Court
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Passing of Mrs. Mawuena Dumor Trebarh: Funeral arrangements announced
General Major 2
Opuni’s Case: Reconsider the decision to change the original panel in the appeal – LINSOD to Supreme Court
General Major 2
Haruna Iddrisu responds to US$2.5 million bribery claims as “cheap blackmail”; Ex-Ejisu MP yet to…
General Major 1
Bright Simons chases Fidelity Bank for KMA’s ‘missing’ GH¢3.6 Million
Business Major 1
Lost your password?