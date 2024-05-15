Passing of Mrs. Mawuena Dumor Trebarh: Funeral arrangements announced

The Dumor and allied families have announced the funeral arrangements for the late Mrs. Mawuena Adzo Dumor Trebarh, who passed away on April 10, 2024.

The burial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra. The service is scheduled to begin at 7:00 am, and attendees are requested to wear black attire. The burial itself will be a private affair.

A Thanksgiving service will follow on Sunday, June 30, 2024, also at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra, starting at 9:30 am. For this service, the attire will be black and white.

In the days leading up to the funeral, friends and sympathizers are invited to sign a book of condolence at the residence of Prof. Ernest Dumor, Mawuena’s father. Additionally, messages and tributes can be sent via WhatsApp to 0538876975, emailed to [email protected], or posted on the Facebook page “Mawuena Adzo Dumor Memorial.”

For media inquiries, please contact Ms. Dzifa Gomashie on the following number; 0539559773.

Email Address: [email protected]

Mrs. Mawuena Dumor Trebarh will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. The family appreciates the support and condolences they have received during this difficult time.