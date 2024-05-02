Condolences pour in for Mawuena Trebarh as family prepares farewell

The Dumor family, alongside their extended relatives, express profound gratitude to the public for the overwhelming outpouring of sympathy and support, following the passing of their cherished member, Mawuena Trebarh, Nee Dumor.

In response to numerous requests for digital condolences, the family, has provided the following contact details for those wishing to express their sympathies: 0538876975 and [email protected].

Professor Ernest K Dumor, in a statement on behalf of the family, conveyed their appreciation for the heartfelt messages received during this difficult time.

He also announced that details regarding arrangements to bid farewell to Mawuena, will be forthcoming in the days ahead.

Mawuena Trebarh, Nee Dumor, touched the lives of many through her kindness, warmth, and contributions to her community. As the family prepares to honor her memory, they invite all who knew her to join them in celebrating her life and legacy.

For further updates on the arrangements, the family encourages interested parties to stay tuned for announcements in the near future.