Domelevo, Kpebu, Gyampo question sloppy EOCO on money laundering probe

Daniel Yao Domelevo, the former Auditor General, has questioned the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO) apparent hesitance to investigate a money laundering case allegedly involving Cecilia Dapaah, the former Sanitation Minister.

His concerns, follow a petition signed by over 100 individuals, including Markin Kpebu and Prof Ransford Gyampo, urging Parliament to initiate a bipartisan inquiry into EOCO’s handling of the matter.

Speaking on Citi News yesterday, Mr Domelevo, highlighted what he perceives as inconsistency in EOCO’s handling of the situation, emphasising that the allegations of money laundering fall squarely within its jurisdiction.

“Recently, when Prof Stephen Adei made an allegation of corruption and corruption-related issues against the Ministry of Roads and Highways, quickly EOCO went in, investigated and cleared them. Even where their mandate does not go, they are quick to investigate.

“So, this one falls within their mandate and they say they are not going investigate, that keeps us wondering, what is the story behind the story of Madam Cecilia Dapaah,” he stated.

“If you read the document from the OSP, they made it clear that it was a money laundering issue, so it falls outside their mandate, which one can understand. If EOCO investigate and they find that it was outside their mandate we have no problem but they have not told us that and they refuse to investigate the case they are very notorious for investigating cases outside their mandate which keeps us worrying,” he added.

Daniel Yaw Domelevo and the others, have petitioned Parliament, seeking a bipartisan probe into the conduct of EOCO in its failure to probe the controversial stash of money found in the residence of former Sanitation Minister.

According to the group, which also has outspoken anti-graft campaigner, Martin Kpebu, Security analyst Dr Adam Bonaa, political science professor Ransford Gyampo and over 100 other Ghanaians of different walks of life, argue that EOCO, had more than enough basis to investigate the former Minister for money laundering, as she has been inconsistent and unable to provide the source of the huge amount of money seized at her residence by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

“The failure to explain the source of the money should have been the cornerstone of the investigation,” the petition which was submitted to Parliament on Thursday, May 16, 2024, noted among others.

It also raised concerns about what the group described as the deliberate refusal by EOCO to take steps to protect the money which had been seized from the former minister’s residence by the OSP.

“Upon receipt of the docket, EOCO did not act timeously to seize the money that the OSP was returning to Madam Cecelia Dapaa as publicly stated by the OSP”.

The petition also said, EOCO has been inconsistent with its public commentary and actions in the investigation.

The development comes in the wake of the standoff between state anti-corruption agencies investigating the former Minister over the stash of money.

The OSP, is on record to have stated that EOCO lacks the appetite to probe the matter despite the detailed information it shared with the office.