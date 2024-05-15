‘EOCO becoming headquarters of corruption’

……Adam Bonaa, urges parliamentary inquiry into Cecelia Dapaa’s cash probe

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa, has called for a parliamentary inquiry into the actions of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) regarding the controversial discovery of a stash of money at the residence of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaa.

Adam Bonaa, alleges that EOCO, simply allowed the warrant covering the withholding of the money by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to expire, subsequently returning the cash to Madam Dapaa without conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

“I’m calling on the Right Hon. Speaker of Parliament to institute a probe into the Cecelia Dapaa cash saga. I have a feeling EOCO is not telling us the truth. I now can say with certainty that EOCO has also become the headquarters of corruption”.

“There’s the need to investigate what happened between these two institutions under the executive; EOCO and Special Prosecutor are all under the Attorney General, and so to have EOCO being handed the file to investigate this under money laundering which falls under them, and to have them come back to tell us that they couldn’t do anything about it is mind-boggling, and so as a citizen and not a spectator, I will ask Parliament to institute a probe into them,” he noted.

In a video shared on social media, Bonaa emphasized the need for a bipartisan parliamentary investigation to uncover the truth behind EOCO’s conduct in this case and to shed light on other potential issues within the anti-fraud office.

He expressed concerns that EOCO may have become “the headquarters of corruption” and emphasized the necessity of scrutinizing the relationship between EOCO and the Special Prosecutor’s office, both of which fall under the Attorney General’s purview.

Bonaa, further alleged that numerous undisclosed issues within EOCO require investigation, expressing hope that a parliamentary probe would bring these matters to light.

He stressed, that many things are going wrong at EOCO that Ghanaians are yet to know about, hoping the Parliamentary probe will help throw light on them.

“There are a lot of things going n at EOCO that some of us find unfortunate. The boss of EOCO is not telling Ghanaians the truth, she is telling us half-truths about the money we are talking about.”

EOCO and the Office of the Special Prosecutor, have in the last one week engaged in a public banter over their respective roles in the effort to drill down on the source of the huge amount of monies found in the home of the former Sanitation Minister.

The Special Prosecutor’s office is on record to have accused EOCO of lacking the appetite to probe the matter.

The dispute between EOCO and the Office of the Special Prosecutor, has escalated in recent days, with each entity accusing the other of failing to adequately investigate the source of the substantial amount of money found at the former Sanitation Minister’s residence.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor, has criticized EOCO for its perceived reluctance to thoroughly probe the matter, further fueling the need for parliamentary intervention to address these allegations and restore public trust in the integrity of anti-corruption efforts.