Mahama vows to tackle corruption head-on if elected

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

Ex-President John Mahama, has lambasted the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for what he describes as unprecedented levels of corruption under their watch. 

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Sunday, Mahama, expressed his disappointment at the manner in which the current administration is governing the country.

Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), pledged to launch a renewed fight against corruption if elected in the upcoming 2024 election. 

He promised to establish a formidable team to investigate corrupt activities that occurred under the Akufo-Addo-led administration and ensure that those found guilty are punished.

“We will take drastic steps to punish corrupt officials and their accomplices in this administration. No one involved in this NPP corruption enterprise will be spared,” Mahama emphasized.

 He also assured that his administration will keep its appointees in check to prevent corruption.

This press conference is part of Mahama’s engagement with the media and stakeholders ahead of the 2024 election, where he is seeking to unseat the incumbent government.

