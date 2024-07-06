IB students worldwide receive their results

On Saturday, July 6, 192,867 students worldwide receive their Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) results from the May 2024 examination session. This marks a 7.2% increase in the number of students receiving DP and CP results.

The IB is immensely proud of all IB students who have reached this milestone. Throughout the DP and CP two-year learning journey students have acquired the knowledge and skills to thrive and make a difference in the world.

Today’s IB graduates join a community of more than 2.5 million lifelong learners across 156 countries worldwide where the DP and CP is offered. The global average DP score for the May 2024 session is 30.32 points.

Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the International Baccalaureate, said: “It is always an honour to congratulate IB graduates on all of their achievements, and this year their results are nothing short of praiseworthy.

From the beginning, the IB has been providing an international, holistic education to inspire future leaders and peace builders. This cohort has demonstrated this commitment, and I am delighted to see so many of them moving confidently on to the next chapter of their lives equipped with the future-ready skills and compassion that define IB learners.”

The Diploma Programme (DP) gives the student a world-class preparation for university and a lifetime of opportunity. It is a comprehensive inquiry-based education that puts the student in control of their learning, so they can develop superior academic ability, confidence, critical-thinking and language skills.

This challenging framework is recognized and respected by the world’s leading universities and aims to develop the whole student, and flourish physically, intellectually, emotionally and ethically.

The Career-related Programme (CP) is specifically designed for students aged 16–19 who wish to engage in career-related learning, while also continuing to gain transferable and lifelong skills like confidence, social responsibility and a sense of purpose.

The CP is an innovative blend of academic study and career skills that incorporates the vision and educational principles of the IB into a unique programme.

Since May 2023, the IB no longer publishes the number of students achieving the highest top mark of 45 data points.

This change aims to discourage the use of assessment results for comparisons among students, schools, or communities. IB students and World Schools vary in context, socioeconomic status, and cohort size, and their achievements extend beyond assessment scores.

The IB equally values all students and their accomplishments during the two-year DP or CP journey.

For the May 2024 examination session, DP and CP students completed all assessment components for each subject and the IB awarded grades using all components, coursework and examinations.

The IB will be publishing an interim statistical bulletin in the next few weeks.