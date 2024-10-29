447,698 students gain automatic admission as 2024 school placement results are released

The Ministry of Education has officially released the 2024/25 placement results for students entering Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institutions.

This release allows thousands of students to check their school placements and secure admission for the upcoming academic year.

According to a statement by the Ministry, of the 563,339 results received from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), a total of 553,155 candidates qualified for placement.

Out of these, 447,698 candidates, making up 80.93% of the qualified group, were automatically placed into one of their selected school choices.

However, not all candidates were successfully matched. Approximately 104,918 qualified students could not be placed in any of their preferred choices.

To assist these students, the Ministry has encouraged them to use the Self-Placement platform, where they can select schools that still have available slots.

For those checking their placement status, the Ministry has provided a step-by-step process. Qualified students are to visit the official CSSPS website at https://www.cssps.gov.gh or https://www.cssps.org, enter their ten-digit index number followed by the year of completion (formatted as 123456789024 for 2024), and submit their information to view their placement results.

Additionally, the Ministry has set up multiple resources to assist the public, including the National Solution Centre at GNAT Hall, Adabraka, Accra, as well as 16 Regional Solution Centres.

Students and parents can also call the helpline at 0308258001 for further assistance with any placement-related inquiries.