We are in a state of shock – Akua Donkor’s family

The bereaved family of the late Akua Donkor, founder and flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), says they are in a state of shock following her demise on Monday in Accra.

Speaking to JoyNews on the News Desk a day after her passing, the family head, Opanin Nana Yao Poku, stated, “We received a call yesterday informing us of her demise, but we didn’t believe it because we thought it was just political propaganda. However, this morning, we received another call, and we are in a state of shock.”

The family emphasised that her legacy would remain part of the country’s history.

The family head praised Akua Donkor’s zeal and expressed a wish that she had lived to achieve her dream of becoming president.

Madam Akua Donkor founded the GFP in 2011 and got it registered in 2012. This followed her numerous attempts to contest elections as an assembly member in her native Kwabre in the Ashanti Region.

In 2004, she filed to contest as a Member of Parliament for Kwabre East in the Ashanti Region.

After two unsuccessful attempts in the 2004 and 2008 elections, she was determined to elevate her political career, ultimately entering the presidential race and forming the GFP in 2011.

She had filed to contest the 2024 presidential elections on the GFP ticket.

