Next NDC government will revamp markets – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

The vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, says the next NDC administration will revamp market centres across the country under a proposed Markets Enhancement Programme.

She says the initiative will enhance trading activities, especially among women, and boost local economies.

Addressing muslim queen mothers and traders at Asawase in the Asawase Constituency as part of her campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said NDC has an impressive track record of building modern markets in Kejetia in Kumasi and Kotokoraba in Cape Coast, among others, and would deliver on its promise.

She said mindful of the concerns of Muslim communities, the previous NDC government trained muslim ladies in Cuba as doctors to enable them provide medical care to muslim communities.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang added that the next NDC administration will continue the policy of training muslim ladies as doctors for the benefit of people in predominantly muslim communities.

Touching on Hajj pilgrimage, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang noted that the GHC75,000 cost of the pilgrimage is expensive and beyond the reach of many muslims. She said the high cost of Hajj is now preventing many Muslims from fulfilling one of the key pillars of Islam.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the next NDC government, under the leadership of Mr John Dramani Mahama, will reduce Hajj fares for Muslims to be able travel to Mecca for their Hajj pilgrimage.

She, therefore urged electorates to vote massively for Mr Mahama in the upcoming December general elections to enable him fix the mess created by the government.