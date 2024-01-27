NPP primaries: Results so far

Voting, sorting and counting of ballots in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary elections in the 105 constituencies across the country have come to an end in most voting centres across the country.

The elections were organised in constituencies where the NPP has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) and were supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Below are provisional results that have trickled in so far:

Nsawam Adoagyiri

Annoh Dompreh – 734

Hayford Siaw – 228

Mion

Musah Superior – 132

Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba – 344

Asene Manso Akroso

George Kwame Aboagye – 36

Alex Owusu Adjei – 152

Swedru constituency

Nyarko -194

Controller – 94

Jerome – 10

Abuakwa North

Gifty Twum-Ampofo- 202

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah- 76

Nana Kwame Mamfe- 4

Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong(Buffalo)- 222

Kofi Obeng-Mensah-4

Atiwa East

Abena Osei-Asare – 288

Dr Banning – 11

Eric Agyarko – 67

Adade Wiredu – 44

Daboya-Mankarigu

Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini – 196

Samuel Yeyu Tika – 211

Assin Central

Godfred Nti – 193

Obed Kumi – 79

Eric Kwadwo Baidu (Broda) – 119

Adjei Banin – 115

Tano

Gideon Boako – 444

Freda Prempeh – 221

Juaben

Francis Kwabena B Owusu-Akyaw – 334

Ama Pomaa Boateng – 120