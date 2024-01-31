Major 2Politics

Suhum MP plans to go Independent after losing primaries

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Member of Parliament for Suhum in the Eastern Region who was defeated in last Saturday’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries to have Parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections is gearing up to contest as an Independent Candidate.

Credible reports from Suhum have it that the MP, Oboafo Kwadwo Asante and his team right after the primaries started plotting the agenda.

As part of the game, Oboafo Asante and his team have planned to stage calls from market women and other stakeholders on him to contest as an Independent Candidate.

The MP and his team are expected to storm Suhum tomorrow which is the market day for the people of the area.

What is emboldening the MP to run as an Independent Candidate is the fact that he has some powerful government persons behind him and those persons were not comfortable with the outcome of last Saturday primaries which he lost to Mr. Frank Asiedu Bekoe, Director of Political Affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff at Ghana’s Presidency.

Most of the Suhum NPP delegates on the day of the primaries rejected juicy packages of the MP, claiming that he was not in touch with the people of the area.

In the morning of the primaries, some team members of Oboafo Asante made frantic efforts to entice the delegates with money and other goodies but it did not work.

