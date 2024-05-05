GeneralMajor 1

Former IGP J.Y.A Kwofie is dead

A former Inspector-General General of Police (IGP), J.Y.A Kwofie, has passed away.

Adom News sources say Mr Kwofie died in the afternoon of Thursday, May 2, 2024.

He had been unwell for years and also suffered from dementia.

Mr Kwofie was over 90 years old.

He served as IGP from 1 January 1990 to 30 September 1996.

Mr Kwofie was succeeded by Peter Tenganabang Nanfuri who also passed on in February 2023.

Mr Nanfuri was the Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area with the title Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II.

