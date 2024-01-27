Major 1Major Politics

NPP Primaries – K.T. Hammond retains Adansi Asokwa seat with 63.86%

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

Voting has ended in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries in designated constituencies.

A total of 321 candidates are contending for tickets to represent the NPP in the 2024 parliamentary elections, with 33 of these candidates going unopposed. The Electoral Commission is supervising the election.
K.T. Hammond retains seat

The incumbent MP for Adansi Asokwa constituency, Kobina Tahir (K.T.) Hammond has retained his seat with a total of 311 votes representing 63.86%. More soon….
Confusion in Weija Constituency

One person has been arrested for attempting to attack police at Weija constituency in the Greater Accra region.

Reports indicate that some individuals entered the voting centers without accreditations, leading to a confrontation between them and the police.

January 27, 2024

NPP primaries: Results so far
I will beat him mercilessly, organise thugs for him afterwards – KT Hammond threatens Sammy Binfoh
NPP MPs scared of losing January 27 primaries

January 27, 2024
